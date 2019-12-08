Edward Jones celebrates Toys for Tots program
The Kokomo and Russiaville Edward Jones offices have partnered with the Marines to collect toys for the Toys for Tots campaign since 2014.
Each year, the financial advisors host a dinner for Edward Jones clients. This year’s dinner was held at the Bel Air Event Center.
Several Marines attended the dinner and collected the toys that were donated.
This year, the children’s choir, named the Extreme Team, from Bible Baptist Church, also attended and performed Christmas songs during the dinner. The choir children (grades 3-5) each donated a toy, which they dropped into a Toys for Tots donation box, as they sang “Silent Night” and entered the dining room.
Drop-off boxes will still be located at each of the Edward Jones offices until Monday if anyone would like to donate a new or unused toy.
Dec. 17 session to kick off CDL-A training
Trucking companies and other businesses that employ commercial drivers – those who know firsthand the impact of the nationwide shortage of truck drivers – are invited to an information session Dec. 17 to learn more about a new CDL-A training program being offered by Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.
The information session is set for 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St. in Kokomo. The 160-hour CDL-A training program includes one week of classroom instruction and three weeks of driving experience. It is designed to prepare participants to earn the commercial driver’s license (CDL) that will qualify them to drive commercial motor vehicles, including tractor trailers, semi-trucks, dump trucks, and passenger buses.
“According to the American Trucking Associations, the shortage of truck drivers in the United States is expected to more than double over the next decade as the industry struggles to replace aging drivers,” said Jacob Adams, workforce development consultant for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties.
For more information on the program and the Dec. 17 information session, contact Adams at jadams373@ivytech.edu or (765) 432-4224 or Joseph Heinlein at jheinlein@ivytech.edu or 260-969-3777.
Community First Bank supports outdoor space
The transformation of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus means new classrooms, high-tech labs, and state-of-the-art technology for hands-on learning that will prepare students for meaningful and rewarding lives.
It will mark a big change for students at Ivy Tech in Kokomo – and one of the new additions currently being completed is a large paved and landscaped outdoor gathering space with low walls and an array of tables and chairs, courtesy of a donation from Community First Bank of Indiana.
The “patio,” located on the north end of the new Health Professions Center, will be accessible from the center’s student commons (named to recognize the support of Community Howard Regional Health), offering a spot for lunches and conversation.
“On behalf of Community First Bank’s board of directors and employees, we would like to congratulate the entire Ivy Tech team on this transformational project,” said Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.