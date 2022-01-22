Indiana American Water accepting Environmental Grant Program applications
Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is now accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program.
“Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine in a release. “Everyone plays a role in protecting our nation’s water supplies, and this program encourages municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant that will benefit their watersheds and the communities we serve across the state.”
Indiana American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, Indiana American Water funded four watershed projects across the state. In 2022, the company will be awarding several grants for a combined total of approximately $10,000.
To qualify, proposed projects must:
- Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community
- Be completed between May 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022
- Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
- Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
- Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized), and
- Be located within one of Indiana American Water’s service areas across the state.
Projects will be judged based on criteria that include clarity of project goals and projected impact, strength of collaboration with other community and/or municipal organizations and evidence that the project will provide sustainable environmental results after Indiana American Water’s funding ends.
Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2022, and mailed to Indiana American Water, 153 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood, IN 46143, ATTN: Joe Loughmiller. Award recipients will be notified by April 30, 2022.
Additional Information and application requirements can be obtained online at the Environmental Grant section of the company website at https://www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/environmental-grant-program.
Dukes Memorial names Nursing Excellence Award winner
Dukes Memorial Hospital has named Tanya Oaks, RN, as the recipient of its 2021 Nursing Excellence Award.
Oaks, who has worked with Dukes Memorial as a registered nurse for 26 years, was nominated by her peers for her outstanding contributions to patient care in nuclear medicine and community health.
“Dukes Memorial is fortunate to have so many outstanding nurses like Tanya who provide exemplary care, compassion and service to patients, and who understand the importance of teamwork, mentoring others and leading in times of crises,” said Debra Close, chief executive officer of Dukes Memorial Hospital, in a release. “With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of health care professionals like Tanya, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”
In addition to the award, Oaks received a cash prize and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right: Celebrating the Art of Nursing Around the World” by Bonnie and Mark Barnes, co-founders of the DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.