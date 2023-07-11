Hope Behavioral Services earns BHCOE accreditation
Hope Behavioral Services (HBS), a small, independently-owned company offering Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services in Logansport and Kokomo, has been recognized as a 2023 accredited provider by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE).
To receive this accreditation, HBS met standards for quality and was highly rated by parents and staff.
As a BHCOE-accredited center, Hope Behavioral Services was recognized for promoting and implementing evidence-based practices within their agency, focusing on staff satisfaction, consumer satisfaction and clinical best practices. BHCOE accredits ABA providers of all sizes, from growing, recently founded start-ups to expanding multi-state organizations.
“We are thrilled to receive this accreditation because of the work we do every day with our clients and their families,” Beverly Dunn-Forrey, the owner of Hope Behavioral Services, said in a statement. “We focus on the child being placed at the center of care, and being recognized by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is an honor.”
Hope Behavioral Services was started in February 2010 by Dunn-Forrey, and remained a small company for its first eight years and mainly serviced clients in the home setting. In 2018, the company rapidly grew with the need for quality service providers, and today has two clinics, one in Kokomo and one in Logansport.
For more information, contact Hope Behavioral Services at 765-210-1284.
Caron & Jones Dental Care launches new websiteCaron & Jones Dental Care recently announced the launch of their new website at dentalcarekokomo.com.
Located at 1521 Rockford Court in Kokomo, Dr. Gabrielle Caron and Dr. Kathryn Jones, along with Dr. Olivia Benson and their entire team provide state-of-the-art general dentistry to patients.
Caron & Jones not only provide dental care but also assist with Botox and sleep apnea.
Their new website provides information about their community commitment. Visitors can find a list of available services and patient-oriented information, including what to expect during a visit, on the new site. The website highlights Caron & Jones team members and shares patient testimonials.
Office hours are as follows 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, contact Caron & Jones Dental Care through their website or call their office at 765-455-4270.
Paw of Doody K9 Clean Up now available
Paw of Doody: Kokomo (POD) K9 Clean Up pet service is available in Howard County.
With services beginning at $12/week, POD sends pooper scoopers to residential or commercial properties to remove dog waste.
Paw of Doody K9 Clean Up is owned and operated by Matt Elless. After seeing the success of his father-in-law and brother-in-law with the original Paw of Doody in Illinois, he collaborated with them to bring the first Paw of Doody to Indiana. Elless’ family has been in business since 2020, and Elless began his business in 2022 in the Kokomo area.
Paw of Doody is professionally managed, fully insured with dog-friendly, trained scoopers and competitive pricing.
“My family’s business model is the basis of success for Paw of Doody. However, our services are offered with different price points,” Elless said in a statement. “We are budget-friendly, and if interested, you can be given a quote through our website. Our dependability and devotion to excellence top the list of strengths that we are most proud of.”
To contact Paw of Doody for more information, call 765-416-1717. POD is also on Facebook, and their website is pawofdoody.com/kokomo.
