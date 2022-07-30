Howard County June unemployment tops state
Howard County’s June non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.5% was the highest in the state, according to figures released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The county’s June unemployment rate was largely driven by claims filed by workers in the manufacturing sector. According to the DWD, by the end of June, 582 in the sector were receiving unemployment, the vast majority of the county’s total of 701 continued claims in the week ending on June 27.
Continued claims, or the number of people collecting unemployment, has decreased since then to 204 in the week ending on July 9. However, 366 people filed for unemployment that week.
June non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Miami and Tipton counties were 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
Summit Salon Academy grads honored(tncms-asset)1efedba6-0f76-11ed-9d19-d3a64cbb66bc[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)1faeca66-0f76-11ed-870c-9f62774e0519[1](/tncms-asset)
Three recent graduates of Summit Salon Academy Kokomo’s cosmetology program were honored with scholarships through Redken.
According to academy officials, Emma Higginbotham, Sydney Renshaw and Adriana Bartrum all are currently working as stylists in salons.
Higginbotham is employed at The Bombshell Hair Company in Noblesville, Renshaw is employed at Posh Salon & Day Spa in Kokomo and Bartrum is employed at Boho Blondes in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Called the Powering “R” Future scholarship, the honor was a $5,000 value that covered their tuition to Redken: Specialist, Redken: Authority-Either Design or Color and Redken: Certified Haircolorist or Design Stylist, all at the Redken Exchange in New York.
The scholarship covered the stylists’ flights, hotels and cost of the exam.
Duke Energy Foundation awards $5K to county EMA
PLAINFIELD — The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $175,000 in microgrants to support 47 local emergency management agencies across the company’s Indiana service territory, including $5,000 to the Howard County EMA.
The funding is designed to help public safety agencies increase their resiliency to severe weather events and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Each organization will receive up to $10,000 in funding.
“At Duke Energy, we put safety first in everything we do — and we’re committed to helping our local emergency management agencies prepare to respond in any type of emergency situation,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “We know that successful emergency preparedness and recovery begins and ends at the local level. We appreciate our collaborative relationships with these key organizations in the communities we serve, particularly when storms bring power lines down or an emergency occurs.”
The grants will help fund search and rescue K-9s, the installation of tornado sirens, search and rescue programs for “at-risk” individuals, volunteer training, and various emergency preparedness and response programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.