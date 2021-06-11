RNR Tire Express’s Kokomo location now open
RNR Tire Express’ Kokomo location is now open, marking the company’s sixth location in Indiana.
The new wheel and tires store is located at 1832 E. Markland Ave., Suite 100, near Walmart. The Kokomo location is the first in Howard County.
A grand opening even is scheduled for June 26, where free tire safety checks will be offered all day and other giveaways, such as a free set of tires, Yeti coolers and more, will be held.
Additionally, the new location plans to host Captain Jack Spare throughout the event for photo opportunities and provide complimentary food and refreshments for those in attendance.
“The importance of reliability and safety when it comes to car parts is second-to-none, especially for those raising families and those who depend on their vehicles on a daily basis,” said Amy Kidd, marketing manager for RNR Tire Express in Kokomo, in a recent press release. “I can personally attest to the value of an affordable tire retailer in town, since back when I was a single mother with a limited income, back then I only replaced my tires when the blew out, and looking back that was not safe. The owners, staff and I are elated to have the opportunity to provide these safe options to communities in Kokomo, Howard County and beyond.”
The 6,000-square-foot RNR Tire Express store offers a large selection of brand-name tires and wheels.
RNR offers a program that allows customers to pay for tires and wheels in weekly, bi-weekly or monthly installments with no credit hassles.
Founded in 2000, RNR has since grown to over 150 locations across 26 states. Over the past 29 months, RNR has opened a new location every month.
For more information about RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels in Kokomo, visit rnrtires.com, or call 765-416-1251.
Steel Parts Manufacturing undergoing layoffs
Steel Parts Manufacturing Inc. is laying off more than 100 of its employees, according to a recent filing made by the company.
The company, whose plant is located at 801 Berryman Pike, will let go 107 of its employees, according to a WARN notice filed late last month, due to “unfavorable business circumstances beyond our control.”
The layoffs, according to the WARN notice, will take place during the first two weeks of August and are expected to be permanent.
Steel Parts Manufacturing produces parts for automatic transmission, engine mounts and suspension systems, according to its website.
Community Health Network to increase minimum wage
Community Health Network announced earlier this week it will increase its minimum wage for its hourly employees from $12.50 to $15 an hour.
The planned increase will impact more than 4,000 of the hospital network’s nearly 16,000 employees. Both Indiana and the federal minimum wage rates are $7.25 an hour for most employees.
“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” said Michelle Mahaffey, chief human resources officer for Community Health Network, in a recent news release. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”
Community’s minimum wage increase will take effect July 12.
