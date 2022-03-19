Community First hires SBA program director
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, recently announced the hiring of Jeff Magginnis as senior vice president, SBA program director.
Magginnis joined Community First Bank in February and brings 29 years of industry experience to the team. For the past 22 years, Magginnis has been involved with commercial lending, increasingly focusing his time on delivering the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) programs to small businesses in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. For the past five years, he has focused solely on building a strong SBA team with a small regional bank, where he also was instrumental in delivering the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to over 11,000 small businesses.
Magginnis is a 1992 graduate of Wabash College with a degree in economics and has an MBA from Anderson University. He has served on the loan committee for Bankable, which helps start, grow and build Indiana small businesses, since 2017. He has also served on the loan committee for Premier Capital, which empowers the growth of businesses through access to the SBA 504 loan program, since 2018.
Red Ripe named Red Gold Master Grower
Red Ripe of Walton was honored as a Red Gold Master Grower at Red Gold’s 31st Annual Grower’s Banquet.
Kevin, Kurt and Kory Wilson of Red Ripe received their 12th Master Grower Award and were presented a Red Gold plaque. The Master Grower Award is given away each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves from others by delivering quality production while exhibiting industry leadership and professionalism.
All growers for Red Gold had training on good production practices, employee safety and human resources. As tomato growers for Red Gold, the Wilsons have excelled in stewardship and sustainable practices on their farm, and they participate in Red Gold’s IPM program.
This year’s production from Red Ripe will account for over 21 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products.
