First bank of Berne donates to softball teams
First Bank of Berne donated $500 to the Maconaquah Middle School softball team.
The Maconaquah Middle School girls softball team relies on donations to offset the cost of uniforms, umpires, team equipment and away-game travel.
To donate to the team, contact Maconaquah Middle School. Donations can also be mailed to Lita Hopper at 603 Monroe Ave., Peru, IN 46970. Visit https://mms.maconaquah.k12.in.us/ to learn more about the team.
To learn more about First Bank of Berne, visit firstbankofberne.com.
Leadership Kokomo graduates 22 in 2022
Twenty-two community leaders in business, industry, health care, non-profit service and education were honored recently as Leadership Kokomo celebrated the completion of its 40th edition of the leadership development program. The graduates were honored at a celebration in Hingst Hall on the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus, joined by their sponsors, LK alumni and other community leaders.
Members of Leadership Kokomo’s Class of 2022 include:
- Alex Konopacki
- Amanda Lewton
- Amber Kinsey
- Ana Garcia
- Angie Powell
- Caleb Gibson
- Catherine Hughes
- Chrystal Fowler
- Dana Stewart
- Drew Reed
- Erin Geiselman
- Heidi Hodson
- Jennifer Yeakle
- Julie Miller
- Justin Pugh
- Katie Loman
- Megan Aponte
- Meghan Cook
- Richard Candelaria
- Steve Smith
- Trisha Skarda
- Weston Reed
Leadership Kokomo is a partnership between Ivy Tech Community College, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and the city of Kokomo. In a year-long program, it aims to bring together a diverse group of existing and emerging community leaders to empower them to become resourceful stewards of the community.
Applications are being accepted for the next cohort of Leadership Kokomo, which will begin in August. Review of applications will begin June 10. For more information on the Leadership Kokomo, go to www.LeadershipKokomo.com. The application for the next cohort is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D78XQ7C. Leadership Kokomo is also taking applications for alumni to be engaged with next year’s cohort through a new mentorship program. Alumni can sign up and learn more at https://forms.gle/zEijCpLMQSXeMJzm6.
