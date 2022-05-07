ZZ Diesel’s new shop opens in Kokomo
After nine years in its original location, ZZ Diesel has opened a larger building in Kokomo that combines the company’s garage, workshop, warehouse and online sales personnel under one roof for the first time. ZZ Diesel is now located at 1836 W. Indiana 18.
Owner Jacob Zody used a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration 504 program to buy real estate and construct his new building. First Farmers Bank & Trust and Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corporation provided the SBA 504 loan to ZZ Diesel.
Zody says he will likely add to his 12-person staff in several months. ZZ Diesel’s new building is about a half-mile northeast of its original location.
Zody is the son of a second-generation Miami County farmer. He earned a degree from Nashville Auto Diesel College in Tennessee. He was eager to start his business so he founded ZZ Diesel while enrolled as a student at Purdue University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business management. Working on his father’s farm and 10 years in 4-H sparked his interest in engine repair.
Indiana Statewide CDC works with local Indiana lenders to issue SBA 504 loans to help owners of expanding or startup small businesses buy real estate, buildings and equipment. SBA 504 loans can give small business owners long-term, fixed-rate financing similar to commercial loan terms available for large companies.
Sephora at Kohl's opens in Kokomo on May 13
Kohl's will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year, including its Kokomo location, 2156 E. Boulevard.
Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care. Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.
In addition to expanding to 400 more stores, Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new beauty brands to its assortment this spring. Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa will be joining the other brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.
