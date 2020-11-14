Walmart lunches pet insurance program
Walmart is continuing its expansion of its full suite of pet offerings with the launch of Walmart Pet Care – a full-service pet care offering that makes holistic care easy, simple and affordable for the 90 million pet owners who shop at Walmart, according to a press release.
The retailer is leveraging industry-leading providers to bring customers pet care programs in one place, including Walmart Pet Insurance and pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.
“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” said Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, Pets. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers.”
In the U.S., 98% of pets remain uninsured, the release states, even though one-third of Americans cannot cover an unexpected medical bill over $100.
Walmart offers Walmart Pet Insurance, an accessible insurance solution in the same place customers buy their pet food and fill their pet’s prescriptions.
In collaboration with Petplan, a pet insurance provider, Walmart customers can save up to 10% on their policies and can sign-up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions.
Walmart Pet Insurance also makes it easy for customers to file claims and schedule appointments through Petplan’s digital service. Each policy also includes access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge.
Walmart Pet Care will also include new pet sitting and dog walking services through Rover, a website and app that provides access to trusted neighborhood care. Through Rover, pet parents can quickly and easily book pet sitters and dog walkers from over 300,000 providers in their communities across the country.
Walmart is working with Rover to provide customers with pet sitters and dog walkers that match each pet, lifestyle and budget. As a perk for pet owners who book services through Rover, Walmart customers will receive a $20 Walmart gift card for their first completed service and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth services within six months.
Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services introduced by Walmart in 2019, that give customers the opportunity to fill pet prescriptions at prices significantly below competitors, the release states.
For more information on Walmart Pet Care, visit Walmart.com/PetCare.
Indiana secures 10-year extension of Healthy Indiana Plan
Indiana has received approval to continue its successful alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion — the Healthy Indiana Plan [HIP] — for 10 more years. This allows the state to continue health coverage for more than 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.
Additionally, the approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services grants five-year extensions of some of the newer components of Indiana’s HIP program that have provided treatment for substance use disorder and serious mental illness for 88,000 Hoosiers across all Medicaid programs.
HIP is a platform for certainty during the pandemic. Members continue coverage during a public health emergency and all cost sharing has been suspended.
The program combats Indiana’s top contributor to chronic disease – smoking – by waiving copays and covering all therapies.
In a direct effort to support mothers and their babies, HIP Maternity provides full health coverage services – including prenatal services, dental, behavior health, and substance use disorder treatment – at no cost to the member for the duration of her pregnancy and 60 days postpartum. Enrollment in pregnancy management programs increased at an average annual growth rate of 41 percent from 2015 to 2018.
Learn more about the state’s program and approval at www.HIP.in.gov.
Environmental quality incentives for farmers
Indiana’s agricultural producers who want to improve natural resources and address concerns on their land are encouraged to sign up early for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program [EQIP] through the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS]. While the application deadline is not currently set, Jerry Raynor, NRCS State Conservationist, anticipates an application deadline in late December.
EQIP is a voluntary conservation program available for agricultural producers. Through EQIP, NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to install conservation practices that reduce soil erosion and sedimentation, improve soil health, improve water and air quality, and create wildlife habitat.
Many applicants are interested in using funds to address soil erosion and water quality issues on their land. However, funds are also available for pasture and grazing land, confined livestock operations, organic producers, drainage water management, invasive plant control and wildlife habitat improvement.
Producers interested in EQIP are encouraged to contact their local NRCS field office to start the conservation planning and application process early. .
For more information about EQIP and other technical and financial assistance available through Indiana NRCS conservation programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/in/programs/financial/eqip, or contact your county’s district conservationist www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/in/contact/local/.
Purdue Extension virtual workshop on farmland leasing
The Purdue Extension Land Lease Team is hosting two virtual workshops for landowners and farmers to learn more about farmland leases, legal aspects of leases and leasing trends. The workshop, “More Than a Handshake,” will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
The registration fee is $25 per farm or household. For more information or if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in this program, contact Jenna Nees at 765-653-8411 or smith535@purdue.edu.
2021 Agriculture Risk Coverage enrollment open
Agricultural producers can now make elections and enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage [ARC] and Price Loss Coverage [PLC] programs for the 2021 crop year.
The signup period opened Oct. 13. These key U.S. Department of Agriculture [USDA] safety-net programs help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops, and more than $5 billion in payments are in the process of going out to producers who signed up for the 2019 crop year.
Enrollment for the 2021 crop year closes March 15, 2021.
For additional questions and assistance, contact your local USDA service center. To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
State seeks input on rail plan
The Indiana Department of Transportation [INDOT] is accepting public comments in an online survey to update the Indiana State Rail Plan.
The general public and rail stakeholders are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on today’s rail system in Indiana and what it could look like in the future.
The online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/INSRP20 takes about 15 minutes to complete. A link to the survey can also be found on the INDOT website at www.in.gov/indot.
The state rail plan will guide INDOT’s efforts to:
• Maintain and improve the rail transportation system,
• Support the movement of freight and passengers in Indiana, and
• Strengthen the state’s economy and raise the quality of life for its citizens.
Federal law requires an update to the state’s rail plan every four years. The previous rail plan was released in 2017.
For more on the state rail plan survey, project updates and events, visit www.rail.indot.in.gov
Assistance to farmers impacted by COVID-19
An additional $14 billion is available for agricultural producers who still face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19. Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program [CFAP 2] runs through Dec. 11, 2020.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture [USDA] will use funds being made available from the Commodity Credit Corporation [CCC] Charter Act and CARES Act to support row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and many additional commodities.
Producers can apply for CFAP 2 at USDA’s Farm Service Agency [FSA] county offices. CFAP 2 payments will be made for three categories of commodities – Price Trigger Commodities, Flat-rate Crops and Sales Commodities.
There is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined.
Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
COVID-19 business roundtable available
Inspire Results Business Coaching of Indianapolis is hosting a free weekly Back to Business Roundtable from 9-10 a.m. every Friday. They are open to any business owner.
The virtual discussion provides small business owners with the opportunity to talk with each other and experts about current events, the challenges they are facing and how to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic.
In addition to its free crisis management and free virtual coaching sessions, Inspire Results has also assembled a resource to help business owners as they tackle the changing business landscape.
To learn more about these events and download the free resource, visit www.inspireresults.com/leading-change-through-a-pandemic.
Farmers encouraged to participate in survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture [USDA] is conducting a new annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners. The survey will help USDA understand what it is doing well and where improvements are needed, specifically at the Farm Service Agency [FSA], Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] and Risk Management Agency [RMA].
A selection of 28,000 producers will receive the survey over the next few weeks, but all farmers are encouraged to take the survey at farmers.gov/survey.
“We want to hear from our customers so we can learn what we’re doing right and where we’re missing the mark,” Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said. “Good data is critical to good decision-making. The more responses we receive, the better we can understand what we need to do to improve our services to America’s farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.