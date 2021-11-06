First Bank of Berne appoints Vance as e-banking manager
First Bank of Berne (FBB) has hired Jeremy Vance as new electronic banking manager. With this new role, Vance will be working to ensure that First Bank of Berne clients have best-in-class e-banking solutions that meet their unique needs. This includes optimizing and securing the digital channels that include items such as online banking, online applications, e-signatures, e-statements and telephone banking.
Vance received his degree in business administration from Indiana University and is a certified fraud examiner. After nearly 20 years in the field, Vance is excited to bring his experience and expertise to FBB.
Vance and his wife, Heidi, have been married for 20 years and together have four children.
Community First Bank of Indiana announces new board of directors appointees
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, recently announced the appointment of Matthew B. (Matt) Murphy III, Dr. Stacy V. Atkinson and John C. (Jack) Hingst to the boards of directors of the bank and its holding company, Community First Financial Corporation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Stacy and Jack to our boards. Their unique and diverse experiences, skill sets and centers of influence will help the bank fulfill its mission of being a high performing, independent community bank that creates positives outcomes for our communities and delivering a superior customer experience,” said Blume in a release.
Murphy currently serves as the founder and chief consultant at Emboss Partners, LLC in Indianapolis and has been a resident of Marion County for more than 40 years. He brings 10 years of banking experience and 25 years of senior leadership experience in providing strategic direction for corporate governance, social impact investing, strategic planning, and fiscal management. He is a graduate from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, where he currently serves on the advisory board for the Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.
Atkinson currently serves as the chancellor of Ivy Tech Hamilton County. She moved to a career in higher education after being honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps, where she served as an avionics technician and worked on the F/A 18A fighter jet during both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Atkinson earned a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a Master of Arts in Elementary and Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Lesley University, and a Ph.D. in Adult Learning and Development from Lesley University. She serves on the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Commission on Accreditation of Higher Education programs. As a native Spanish speaker and English language learner, her passion for children and their literacy is an important component of her work with AMIGOS Latino Centers, PHASE Foundation and Girls Inc.
Hingst currently serves as president of Mid-America Beverage, with 10 years of experience in the beer distribution business. He was born and raised in Kokomo, where he currently resides. He received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Purdue University in 2010, before graduating with his J.D. from the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 2018. Hingst also serves on the board of directors of Bona Vista Programs.
Community First Bank of Indiana honored
Community First Bank of Indiana has been honored with the Indiana Bankers Association C2C (Commitment to Community) Award for outstanding community service performed during 2020. Community First Bank won in the category of banks with assets below $500 million.
In 2020 alone, Community First Bank supported over 75 local organizations with hands-on service projects and monetary donations. The bank contributed over $15,000 in employee-donated funds and over $160,000 in bank-donated funds to its communities. With the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, the bank helped by putting all fees earned on nonprofits’ Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans back into the hands of those organizations to be used for the betterment of their communities. In total, the bank donated over $96,000 in this unique way.
The awards were presented during the IBA Mega Conference in Indianapolis. The Association created the C2C Awards in 2018 to celebrate exceptional bank outreach and to raise public awareness of the diverse ways that banks support the communities they serve.
Twenty-two banks submitted nominations for the 2020 C2C awards, providing a sampling of statewide community service performed by the 120+ member banks of the IBA. Nominations stories are posted on IBA social media under hashtag #C2CAwards.
Indiana residents invited to attend Solarize ECI Zoom meeting
Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Solarize ECI Zoom meeting.
Registration is required. The Zoom link for registration, which is free, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-team leaders of Solarize ECI.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
