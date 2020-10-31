Locast expands free streaming service to Kokomo
Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 40 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Indianapolis TV market, including Kokomo area.
Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.
With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access.
Locast delivers 42 TV channels in the Indianapolis designated market area (DMA), including WRTV6, WTHR13, WTTV4, FOX59, WISH, WFYI, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Telemundo, TruCrime Network, Bounce, Antenna TV, The CW, CourtTV, GRIT, NewsNet, Daystar, and more.
Locast is accessible to viewers in the Indianapolis DMA, which includes nearby cities such as Bloomington, Kokomo and Muncie and covers 32 counties. Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org.
“For the first time, more than 3 million residents in Indianapolis and surrounding cities will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend said in a press release.
“When dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcast TV channels.”
Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, TiVo, streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon and ROKU and on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers or select DIRECTV receivers.
For more information, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.
United Way awarded Regions Bank Funding for Imagination Library
United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties is pleased to announce a $1,500 grant from Regions Bank for Imagination Library, a free book and reading program supporting early learning. The Imagination Library is just one piece working towards a larger community goal of 75 in 5, which strives to increase the percentage of kindergartner’s ready for school to 75 percent by 2022.
The Imagination Library mails one age-appropriate book per month to the home of children ages zero to five at no cost to families thanks to Regions Bank and donors to United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.
“Through the Imagination Library, we’re writing a new chapter with local families – a chapter that’s focused on strengthening early childhood education while developing a love of reading from an early age,” said Schiela Peña, community relations officer for Regions Bank in Indiana, in a release. “Through this program, children can build their own library, book by book, to enjoy for years to come. Regions Bank is proud to support this United Way initiative.”
United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties has enrolled 5,000 children in Imagination Library, and has sent out 21,137 books to date.
If you’d like to sign up to volunteer with Real Men Read, please email Libby O’Brien at lobrien@unitedwayhoco.org or visit unitedwayhoco.org/volunteer.
NIPSCO sees uptick in scams
NIPSCO has seen a recent uptick in customer reports of scammers calling
homes and businesses posing as NIPSCO employees. As the holiday season approaches, NIPSCO expects scam attempts to continue to rise.
Recent and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected.
If customers are unsure of their account status, they may log into their account at NIPSCO.com or contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726. Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given.
For more information on authorized, secure payment methods and locations, as well as flexible payment plan options for those experiencing a hardship, visit: NIPSCO.com/bills-andpayments/payment-options.
Indiana rail plan survey
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is accepting public comments in an online survey to update the Indiana State Rail Plan.
The general public and rail stakeholders are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on today’s rail system in Indiana and what it could look like in the future.
The online survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/INSRP20) takes about 15 minutes to complete. A link to the survey can also be found on the INDOT website at www.in.gov/indot.
The state rail plan will guide INDOT’s efforts to:
• Maintain and improve the rail transportation system,
• Support the movement of freight and passengers in Indiana, and
• Strengthen the state’s economy and raise the quality of life for its citizens.
Federal law requires an update to the state’s rail plan every four years. The previous rail plan was released in 2017.
For more on the state rail plan survey, project updates and events, visit www.rail.indot.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.