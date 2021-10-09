Gorrell promoted to information security officer
BERNE — First Bank of Berne has promoted employee Rick Gorrell to information security officer. Gorrell has been with the bank for nearly 30 years. In this time, he has held positions in the Bookkeeping Department, Loan Department and IT Department, according to a recent news release.
Gorrell received his degree in mathematics from Grace College before continuing his education and earning an MBA from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and a master’s in banking from Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.
As the information security officer, Gorrell will be responsible for planning, implementing and managing the information security program of the bank to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information technology environment in compliance with industry regulations and standards.
“It is an honor to continue to grow with First Bank of Berne, a place I’ve had the privilege to call home for most of my career,” said Gorrell in a release. “The culture of First Bank of Berne promotes teamwork, family and helping customers meet their financial needs. It’s full of great people who work hard and have fun.”
Gorrell and his wife, Tiffany, have two daughters, Jaci and Kaiti, and a son, Isaac. He is an active member at First Mennonite Church and has served as a volunteer for the area Junior Achievement.
Medicare information session set
Looking to learn about Medicare without the worry of a sales pitch?
An unbiased information session will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday by Samaritan Caregivers and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
Officials will answer Medicare questions during this free event at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
