Indiana state budget leaders Friday approved $120 million in performance-based incentives to help land an unannounced $3.2 billion advanced manufacturing facility the Indiana Economic Development Corporation says is being targeted for somewhere in “north central Indiana”
Mark Wasky, senior vice president of community affairs at the IEDC, declined to reveal details about the company behind the investment or planned project, except that it’s part of the “advanced technology automotive components” industry and would be located in north central Indiana.
According to the Indiana Business Journal (IBJ), Wasky told reporters following Friday’s State Budget Committee meeting in Madison, Indiana, the project would be located somewhere north of Indianapolis and is not part of the state’s LEAP District, a 9,000-and-more-acre planned technology and research park development in Boone County.
Wasky also declined to confirm if the facility was related to electric vehicles.
“With this project in particular, there was an elevated level of concern about any information being released publicly prior to the company notifying their shareholders and having a public announcement,” Wasky said.
Wasky’s description of the project’s location as “north central Indiana” leaves open the possibility the development could be located in Howard County or any of the surrounding counties.
The IEDC’s request comes soon after it bought 93 acres of land in the county adjacent to the Kokomo Engine Plant and the future location of the StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, a joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI.
At the time, a spokeswoman for the IEDC told the Tribune the purchase was made to “support ongoing economic development projects.” The IBJ reported in early July the IEDC plans on using the 93 acres “to market to suppliers and other companies within the electric vehicle battery ecosystem.”
On July 24, Stellantis announced it will build a second U.S. EV battery plant with Samsung SDI with plans to open the second plant in 2027. The automaker didn’t disclose the location but said that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI under the two companies’ existing joint venture StarPlus Energy.
To be clear, it’s not yet known if the second StarPlus Energy EV battery plant and the project discussed Friday by the IEDC are the same thing.
Wasky said the unnamed company has accepted the $120 million inventive package and that the project is expected to “move forward” within the next year and create 1,400 high-paying jobs.
The $120 million is coming from the $500 million deal-closing fund the Indiana General Assembly included in the most recent state budget.
The incentives would be paid out over eight years, Wasky said, and would be contingent on the relevant company meeting proposed job creation and wage metrics. If the project falls through, the $120 million would revert back to the deal-closing fund.
