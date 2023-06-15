Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.