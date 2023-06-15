FLORA — Roughly 25 years back, Beth and Tim Sheets decided it was time to trade the convenience of a large city for the rustic comforts of farm life. They sold their Indianapolis suburb home and relocated to the farm Beth grew up on.
Renaming the property Heritage Farm, a reference to Beth and Tim’s family histories in farming, the couple soon wrapped up their work with Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, and started looking into alpacas.
The Flora-based farm, 4175 N. 1200 West, will be open to visitors Saturday as the welcome center for the 22nd annual Garden Stroll and Plant Sale. This year’s Garden Stroll will feature five locations across Howard County.
The welcome center is usually stationed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s southern branch. It was moved to Heritage Farm to give visitors more incentive to stop by the Garden Stroll’s northernmost property.
Tim said the family had to adjust a bit after moving to the farm, but they got the hang of it fairly quickly.
“Once you grow up on a farm, you just kind of have that connection,” he said.
Beth added their children were on board with the move. They enjoyed visiting her parents, who still lived on the farm when the Sheets family lived in Zionsville, and playing with the animals that lived on the farm.
Beth’s parents raised cattle. When she and Tim took over the family farm, they knew they wanted to raise animals, but wanted to consider alternatives to the popular sheep and cattle that populate Indiana farms.
In the end, they settled on alpacas. The couple purchased their first one at an auction, then found a companion for their first alpaca at a nearby farm. There are roughly 55 alpacas on the farm now.
There are two types of alpacas, the farmers explained: huacayas, which have sheep-like fleeces, and suris, which grow fleeces that resemble dreadlocks. Visitors are able to find both breeds at Heritage Farm, but the majority are suris.
The farmers process and sell the alpaca fleeces.
The alpacas are sheared once a year. Afterward, the fibers are cleaned and sorted by diameter.
Coarse fibers are primarily used in rugs or dryer balls. Fine fibers are usually used for products that people can wear. Fibers that fall in the middle are good for things like socks, Beth explained.
After the fibers are sorted, the farmers send their haul off to a mill, where the fleeces are turned into yarn or finished products.
A shop on the farm sells alpaca fleece products ranging from toy alpacas with real fleece to sweaters and scarves.
It isn’t unusual for visitors to ask about the difference between llamas and alpacas, Tim said. In case you’ve ever wondered, llamas have long, banana-shaped ears. Alpacas have shorter, straight ears. They’re also about half the size of llamas, Tim said.
Other attractions at the farm
Roughly eight years ago, Tim said, Heritage Farm began hosting weddings. The Sheets didn’t really plan on becoming a full-time wedding venue, but still host somewhere between 6-15 weddings every year.
The wedding parties like having their photos taken with alpacas, Tim added. A 112-year-old barn in the background of some photos was recognized as one of the best in the state during Indiana’s bicentennial celebration.
“We started because we really wanted to share what we have here — share the farm with other people,” Tim said.
The farm also hosts graduation parties and baby showers.
Other than private events, the farm holds annual artisan Christmas markets and occasionally opens in autumn for visitors who would like hay rides and apple cider.
Sometimes, visitors end up staying at the farm for a couple of days. One of the houses on the 120-acre property is set up on Airbnb. There’s also a log cabin from the mid-1800s that visitors can camp in, a handful of RV parking spots and creekside tent camping sites that can be booked on Hipcamp.com.
Roughly 70% of the farm’s overnight guests come from the Chicago area, Tim said.
“They just want to escape the city,” he said. “It’s perfect for a weekend. They can get out of the city and just enjoy the outdoors and the fresh air.”
The log cabin is especially popular among families with young children, Tim said. The kids enjoy pretending they’re early Hoosier settlers. Other than a handful of modern amenities, such as a microwave, the cabin’s interior still feels like it could be inhabited by settlers.
A fire pit, wood-fired pizza oven and deck sit behind the cabin. There’s also a 400-foot long zipline attached to the cabin’s second floor that sends visitors toward the farm’s hiking trails.
After 25 years living on the farm, Tim said he’s glad his family decided to leave the Indianapolis suburb.
“I have no regrets,” Tim said.
