Another place to caffeinate is coming to Kokomo.
Drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is planning to open a Kokomo location, according to development plans submitted to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.
The chain’s ninth Indiana location will be located at 807 S. Reed Road, near the northwest intersection of West Markland Avenue and Indiana 931 and just north of where the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is being built.
According to a preliminary development plan, entrances will be from Indiana 931 and Raising Cane's. The Kokomo Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed development plan at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor Council Chambers at Kokomo City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
A planned opening date is unclear at this time. An email seeking comment and opening details from 7 Brew went unanswered.
The chain, which started in 2017 in Arkansas, operates strictly as a drive-thru coffee shop where employees bring the coffee straight to customers' vehicles. The modular, prefabricated restaurants come in at 500 square feet and feature two drive-thru lanes.
The chain was described in a February article in Franchise Times as “Chick-fil-A marrying Starbucks and having a child.”
The coffee restaurant offers seven “original” coffee drinks that can be made iced; hot or chilled; mochas; lattes; tea; shakes; sparkling water; Seven Energy, the chain’s own energy drink, and more.
7 Brew is in the midst of rapid expansion. Since opening its first store in Rogers, Arkansas, it has expanded to more than 100 locations across the Midwest and the South. Other Indiana locations include Lafayette, Lebanon, Indianapolis, Shelbyville and Jeffersonville.
The expansion has been fueled by a majority investment in March 2021 by Drink House Holdings, an investment partnership created by Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder of the Jimmy John’s, and Jamie Coulter, founder of Lone Star Steak House & Saloon.
