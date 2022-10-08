AndyMark and the International Soap Box Derby have reached an agreement where AndyMark will distribute Soap Box Derby products, beginning October 10.
ISBD President and CEO, Mark Gerberich, and AndyMark President & CEO, Andy Baker, are both committed to helping grow the Derby’s STEM Education Program that uses the tools and values of Soap Box Derby racing to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to students in an enjoyable, engaging way.
“AndyMark is excited to add the Soap Box Derby products to our product offerings,” said Baker in a statement. “Soap Box Derby has a great reputation for youth gravity racing programs, so it is a natural fit for AndyMark to sell their STEM focused products. With this agreement, AndyMark customers now have the convenience of purchasing Soap Box Derby products from our website along with their other favorite AndyMark products."
While the Soap Box Derby product line will soon be available on AndyMark.com, their products will also be available from SoapBoxDerby.Org. Current Soap Box Derby Racers should continue to use the Derby Store.
“This relationship combines Soap Box Derby’s nationally known racing program for children between the ages of 7 – 20, with AndyMark’s world class e-commerce site and customer service,” said Gerberich in a statement. “AndyMark is an approved vendor for many school districts around the country, and this agreement will help stream-line the ordering process for those schools."
The International Soap Box Derby, Inc. is an Akron, Ohio-based nonprofit organization, which has run the All-American Soap Box Derby nationally since 1934. Children between the ages of 7-20 are eligible to race in the program. Kids, along with a parent, mentor, etc., build a car using a specially designed kit. Races are held each year in officially sanctioned Soap Box Derby race locations throughout the United States and a few foreign countries. The racing season culminates at the FIRSTEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race, held each July at the world famous Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio
Soap Box Derby products are expected to be available on the AndyMark website by October 10th. For more information go to AndyMark.com
