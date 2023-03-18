A new pizza restaurant in Kokomo is keeping things simple — good pizza at an affordable price.
Andy’s Pizza, located at 1443 S. Home Ave., is now opening and serving thin crust pizza with toppings from edge to edge. It joins the legion of pizza restaurants, from Jim’s Pizza, Nonnie’s Pizza and Pizza Co., that have opened up shop in the 1,400-square-foot building at the corner of Home and Defenbaugh.
In fact, Andy’s Pizza will be serving a familiar product to what Nonni’s Pizza served, including offering the well-known gluten free cauliflower Parmesan crust. That’s because its owner, Warren Sims, was once the “taste tester” for Nonni’s Pizza.
That said, Andy’s Pizza has its own style.
That starts with its logo. Created by a UK artist, Andy’s Pizza’s logo depicts a smiling working-class man holding up a full stein glass in one hand and a pizza box in another. The man is drawn in the style of “Newsies,” the Disney-produced historical musical that Sims enjoys.
“I wanted a blue-collar look,” Sims said. “I want it say ‘This is where you can get a beer and good pizza at an affordable price,’ and I think we offer that.”
The small building has been partially renovated to include a small bar area where customers can enjoy a beer (Andy’s doesn’t yet serve alcohol as it awaits approval of a liquor license), a retro looking “jukebox” that plays the radio or CDs, two TVs and a handful of dine-in seating tables.
The menu itself is simple, selling 10-inch and 16-inch pizzas, specialty pizzas such as Hawaiian, veggie, BBQ chicken, meat lovers and chicken bacon ranch, breadsticks, garlic cheese bread, strombolis and Andy Wheels, the restaurant’s own take on the pizza roll.
“Our menu is limited, but that’s because I wanted to focus on high-quality cheese, sausage and pepperoni and really offer a good pizza,” Sims said.
Andy’s Pizza offers dine-in and in-person and drive-thru pickup. It offers a 10% discount to all veterans and off-duty first responders and 50% off for on-duty first responders.
For everyone else, Andy's Pizza offers daily specials. They are:
- Sunday: $2 off pizzas.
- Monday: $3 offer any pizza with an order of breadsticks.
- Tuesday: $5 off any order of two pizzas.
- Wednesday: Buy one pizza get a second pizza of equal or lesser value half off.
- Thursday: Free breadsticks for any order over $25.
- Friday: $6 off any order of $30 or more.
- Saturday: Buy any 16-inch pizza and get an order of breadsticks half off.
