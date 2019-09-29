Angela Burnworth, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for non-compliance, to 658 days executed, with 31 actual days and 62 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Adam B. Day, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for non-compliance, to 1,482 days executed, with 587 days actual days and 783 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Tezmondo Fort, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for petition to revoke, to 365 days on in-home detention, with no jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete the MRT program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Keith Johnson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for petition to revoke, to 701 days executed on work release, with 27 actual days and 54 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with an unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Brittany Nichole King was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and carrying a handgun without a license. For possession of a narcotic drug, to 913 days, with 118 days executed and the balance on supervised probation. For unlawful possession of a syringe, to 913 days, with 118 days executed and the balance on supervised probation. For carrying a handgun without a license, to 365 days, with 118 days executed and the balance on unsupervised probation. The defendant has 59 actual days and 118 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. She was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Miqueal Lydel Redmond was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for strangulation and domestic battery. For strangulation, to 913 days, with 104 days executed in jail, 365 days on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation. For domestic battery, to 365 days executed. The sentences will run concurrently. The sentences will run consecutively with an unrelated case. He was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Max Earl Trinoskey was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and theft. For possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with 180 days executed and the balance on supervised probation. for resisting law enforcement, to 365 days all suspended to supervised probation. For theft, to 365 days all suspended to supervised probation. The defendant has 54 actual days and 108 days of jail time credit served. He is also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all court costs and fees.
Eric Sisk, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for non-compliance with work release, to return to his previously imposed sentence in work release.
Carrianne Evans Spencer, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for non-compliance, to 672 days executed, with 27 actual days and 54 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for all court costs and fees.
