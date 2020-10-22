The Elbow Room, a bar on the city’s north end known for its specialty burgers, breaded chicken wings and live music, is for sale.
The bar, located at 1004 N. Washington St., was listed earlier this week for the asking price of $425,000, which includes everything.
Owner of 12 years Jeannine Welcher told the Tribune she was “ready to make some changes” in her life.
“I want to create some more time for myself, spend some time with my family and grandkids,” she said. “Nothing wrong, nothing bad happening or anything like that. It’s a great bar. It’s a great business. I’m just ready for someone else to take the reins.”
Welcher, along with her sister, Sherri DeWitt, bought the bar in 2008 after Welcher was laid off from Chrysler due to the economic downturn. At that time, the bar had been closed for several months, but the two saw potential in both the business and themselves.
Since then, the changes have been numerous and include a new food menu, new bathrooms, additional space, an outdoor patio and stage for live music and more. Welcher attributed the bar’s success to friendly service and good food at an affordable price.
“We just took a chance on ourselves,” She said. “If you can’t depend on anyone else for a job, you can depend on yourself for one. People thought we were crazy because of the economic situation, but Community First [Bank] believed in us too and loaned us the money, and off we went. We did well from the get-go, and I think anyone can too if you’re dedicated enough and have some goals in mind.”
The Elbow Room has been operating at its current location since 1954.
