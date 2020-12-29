Kokomo’s Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing in February.
The retail chain, located at 1411 N. Reed Road in the Markland Plaza, has confirmed to the Tribune its location will be closed at the end of February. The store is currently having its going-out-of-business sales.
In July, the company announced it was closing around 200 stores nationwide over the next two years and investing more in online commerce, while also retooling its remaining brick-n-mortar stores to be less focused on in-person shopping and more focused on fulfilling online orders. To do so, the company is investing $250 million.
“This is part of a comprehensive strategy to invest where it matters most to our customers, including the launch of an array of new customer-inspired owned brands next year, and the continual improvement in our omni-always shopping services to make it faster, more convenient and easier than ever to shop with us,” company spokesperson Dominic Pendry said in an email.
