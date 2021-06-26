Ben’s Soft Pretzels is excited to announce our July, World Pretzel Domination promotion “Salute to Service."
The promotion is an effort to reward all of the hard working men and women in the service industry with a free pretzel certificate that can be used for an Original Jumbo Soft Pretzel at all participating stores. When a customer comes into a participating store for every $5 spent they will receive a “Salute to Service” free pretzel certificate to be given to someone that they feel is deserving of this amazing award.
Every certificate will have a space to write a little thank you note for great service.
“It is time we recognize the hard working people who make our lives a better place everyday”, explained Brian Krider, Co-Founder and COO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. “In today’s retail climate they are getting the berries from everyone. They show up for work when their teammates might not and try to survive without frustrating the customers. We have seen a tremendous uptick in hostility to front line workers at stores and we think that this is a small reward, just to say thanks, it makes sense."
The certificates are aimed to be given to the folks who serve our community in any service industry. Some of the obvious careers in service are restaurant employees, cashiers at our favorite pharmacy, our trash collectors, our first responders, our librarians, teachers, coaches, landscapers and many more professions. The certificates for use will expire on August 31st but Ben’s will be giving these certificates out until July 31, 2021.
