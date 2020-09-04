Beyond Barcodes Bookstore and the Bind Cafe will soon be relocating after a GoFundMe campaign that received national attention failed to garner enough money in time to buy the building the business has operated in since 2016.
But owner DeAndra Beard is not letting the campaign’s failure get in the way of her businesses’ existence and growth.
In an interview with the Tribune on Friday, Beard said the bookstore and cafe will continue in a different location, which she hopes to have by the end of this year. The businesses, in both its products and missions, will be the same as they are now.
In fact, the business will be expanding.
Beard said she will soon be operating a food truck, which will sell fresh produce, coffee, teas and the cafe’s most popular food items.
“Any business owner knows when it’s time to pivot, you need to pivot,” she said. “Don’t miss the moment to pivot.”
Beard’s GoFundMe campaign and business garnered national attention in June after being mentioned in a viral Instagram post that urged people to buy books from Black-owned bookstores. At the time, protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer were just starting to manifest in cities across the country.
The viral post led to interviews in the New York Times, the Home Learning Network and, most recently, Oprah Magazine.
The exposure brought in online orders and more donations to the GoFundMe campaign from across the country.
Beard needed $40,000 to make a down payment to purchase the building at 108 N. Main St. before someone else made an offer, but the campaign ended up just short. As of Friday, $37,536 had been raised and an offer on the building is pending, according to the property listing.
“Time sorta just ran out,” Beard said, adding that she’s grateful for all the friends and strangers who donated. The money raised in the campaign will go toward the purchase of the new location.
Beyond Barcodes and Bind Cafe opened in January 2016. The store mostly sells books written by or about people of color while also serving tea, coffee and sandwiches. But the business has also been more about the items it sells. It has a vision of helping people from different cultures gain common ground and acceptance through conversations.
It’s those conversations that must go on, Beard said, especially since the country is currently experiencing racial and social strife.
“The next step will be better,” she said. “We’ve built a solid foundation and amazing customers. People are like family… . It’s not just selling cookies or coffee, or just selling books, it’s community work that must continue. It can’t stop.”
