A local physician and a physical therapist are opening what they call a “boutique” style of assisted living on Kokomo’s southside.
Emerald Haven, 5007 S. Webster, is designed for seniors who think large facilities are overwhelming. Inside of apartment-style living that dominates the market, owners Clinton Scruggs and Dex Bayani want Emerald Haven to feel like a home.
That’s why the two decided the building will look like a single-story home.
“It’s a nice home in a residential neighborhood, and there’s really nothing like it in Howard County,” said Scruggs, who is a family medicine physician for Community Howard Regional Health. “We want it to be like a family.”
Having worked at multi-level assisted living facilities, Scruggs says he regularly saw residents get tired after having to walk to the community or dining rooms. Evening worse, Scruggs said the apartment-style living can lead to some residents isolating themselves within their room.
“Everything will be just down the hall at Emerald so they don’t have to go very far to ear,” Scruggs said. “They also can’t isolate themselves either… I call it boutique assisted living.”
Construction on Emerald Haven is already well on its way to completion. Scruggs and Bayani plan on opening the facility in February.
Once open, the facility will house 10 residents, with eight of those residents having their own room. The last room will be for a couple, such as a husband and wife. Emerald Living will also employ two caregivers.
The one caregiver for every five residents is a ratio both Scruggs and Bayani say will provide a more “personal” and attentive style of caregiving.
“The caregivers will be able to get to know the residents on a personal level,” Scruggs said. “If they have a type of food they like to eat or a game they like to play, we can accommodate that easily.”
The two are currently accepting applications for senior citizens who needs help bathing, getting dressed, cooking, doing laundry and medicine reminders, but is not in need of hospice care.
To apply for residency or a job at Emerald Haven or for more information, one can visit emeraldhavenalh.com or call either 765-210-8228 and 765-434-2333.
For both Scruggs and Bayani, the process of opening Emerald Haven has been a challenging but fun learning experience.
“We’ve seen all these big facilities being built, and we saw this and thought we could do better,” Bayani, who owns Step N’ Stone Physical Solutions in Kokomo, said. “I’ve seen people in assisted living that could benefit from what we plan to do.
“We hope they feel like they never left home.”
