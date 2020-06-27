One of Logansport’s most beloved pizza restaurants is opening a location in Kokomo.
Bruno’s Pizza will soon be operating west of downtown at 1215 W. Jefferson St., the business announced on social media earlier this week.
The new location will have an identical menu to the Logansport location, owner Gina Dingo Curl told the Tribune, and will be mostly carryout with some outdoor seating and will be co-owned by Jill Shively Van Horn.
Dingo Curl said she began considering expanding to Kokomo about two years ago and seriously began looking for a building last October. The COVID-19 pandemic could have halted plans, but, instead, it pushed the two to move ahead.
According to county property records, the two purchased the building at the end of April. Since then, renovations have been completed and staff hired. All that’s left is to place the restaurant equipment and finish training the staff.
The hope is for a mid-August opening but, realistically, Dingo Curl said the restaurant will most likely be after Labor Day.
“God has put everything in place,” Dingo Curl said.
Bruno’s Pizza has been serving pies in Cass County for nearly 60 years when Dingo Curl’s grandfather Mickey Dingo opened the pizzeria in 1960. It has been passed down within the family ever since. Dingo Curl took over in 2004.
Throughout its existence, it has garnered a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Cass County. Dingo Curl attributes that to the fact the restaurant doesn’t skimp on the quality of its ingredients.
“We’ve been told we could use cheaper ingredients and save $10,000 a year, but that would be beside the point,” she said. “Yes, it’s good to make a living and everything, but it’s about quality.”
It’s Bruno’s Pizza quality that has made Shively Van Horn and her family regular customers. It was during a normal visit to pick up an order when Shively Van Horn heard about Dingo Curl’s desire to open another store. And when she was offered to be a business partner in the venture, she pounced on the opportunity.
“It was a no-brainer,” Shively Van Horn said. “My husband has always wanted to own and operate a pizzeria. We’ve seen all the things she’s done in Logansport and Kokomo. We’re excited to work with someone so community-oriented.”
