Economic development Alliance hires marketing manager
Caele Pemberton will join the Alliance team as the marketing and communications manager for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, effective Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Pemberton will lead marketing and public/media relations efforts for the Alliance and its operating units — Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association, Inventrek Technology Park and Visitors Bureau. She will also be responsible for advertising and social media.
“We are happy to have Pemberton on the Alliance team,” said President and CEO Charlie Sparks. “She’s built her career on community, and we look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on the Kokomo community in this new role. We believe she will excel in promoting the community’s attractiveness to current and prospective businesses, residents and visitors alike.”
Holding a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University, Pemberton has worked for the Kokomo Tribune as an education reporter and for United Way as a community development officer. She is a member of Leadership Kokomo Class of 2019 and an active community member.
“I have made Kokomo my home, and I am excited to continue to use my strengths to highlight how amazing this community is,” Pemberton said. “While I will miss serving this area through my work at United Way, I can’t wait to serve Kokomo in this new role.”
