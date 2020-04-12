Chamber manager earns fellowship
Liz Kerns, manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, has been selected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for its leadership program.
Kerns, who joined the Greater Kokomo Chamber as manager last year, has been named to the Business Leads Fellowship Program’s fourth cohort. The program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
“As we consider the future of Howard County, we understand the critical need for a healthy workforce,” Kerns said.
The fellowship is especially important to the Greater Kokomo Chamber at a time when it begins working more closely with regional partners to focus on workforce development, Kerns added.
“Through the opportunity to participate in this national program, I look forward to identifying forward-thinking and collaborative efforts that we can pursue with our regional partners to positively impact north central Indiana,” Kerns said.
Following a competitive application and selection process, Kerns was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fourth class of this program. The four-month program, which concludes in July 2020, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.
Horizon Bank pledges $250,000
Horizon Bank announces that it is pledging $250,000 in aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be allocated across several not-for-profit groups that are working to assist affected individuals in the communities it serves in Indiana and Michigan.
“This is an unprecedented time, and as such it’s critical for those that have the resources to do what we can to assist those who are feeling the most immediate impacts of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO. “We want to support organizations that are already positioned, equipped and well managed to efficiently deliver the aid to those most in need. Therefore, Horizon Bank is joining forces with multiple agencies to maximize the services they provide. We also encourage other companies and individuals to support their communities whenever and wherever possible.”
The bank’s donations are supporting local area United Ways, food banks and those that provide rental assistance.
INDOT slates virtual job fair
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a virtual job fair in which more than 1,000 construction and related positions will be available through the state agency. The virtual job fair is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 16, and will last approximately one hour.
Presenters will include representatives from both INDOT and the State Personnel Department. The program will cover what INDOT does, benefits in working for INDOT, how to apply for INDOT jobs, and details about specific jobs available in four main areas: Summer Seasonal State workers, Highway Maintenance Techs, Equipment Mechanics, and Construction Engineers.
“We appreciate the opportunity to promote our significant number of job openings to a broad audience,” said Joe McGuinness, INDOT commissioner. “This virtual job fair will enable us to get the word out to many Hoosiers who may be temporarily unemployed or simply looking for new opportunities they might have otherwise not been aware of.”
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host the virtual job fair. DWD and INDOT joined forces once before for a successful virtual job fair in 2018. More than 400 individuals registered for the virtual event, including job seekers from 14 states across the U.S.
“The concept of virtual job fairs has proven to be popular with job seekers,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “It allows individuals to engage with employers without the obstacles of transportation, child care or other constraints in attending an in-person job fair. And in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, it brings people together in a safe, convenient manner consistent with the current state guidelines for gatherings.”
To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117. All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.
Horizon Bank expands live video banking
Horizon Bank has deployed several Live Video Banking machines in Indiana and Michigan to help more customer’s bank remotely during this time. From the convenience of your car, you can connect to a Horizon advisor using videoconferencing and complete almost any transaction you normally would do in the branch.
Horizon’s Live Video Banking combines personalized service of a knowledgeable advisor and full self-service technology – offering extended hours to better serve customers Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“This is just one more way Horizon is expanding our remote banking options to better serve customer needs during this public health crisis. Live Video Banking is a safe alternative and our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and sensible advice via live videoconferencing,” said Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO.
While this machine also functions as an ATM, it can now go the extra mile to allow you to speak directly with a Horizon Bank video banker to complete transactions like:
- Deposit cash or checks
- Withdrawals dispensing different denominations – $1s, $5s, $20s, and $100s
- Cash checks as late as 9 p.m.
- Make payments to Horizon loans
- Transfer money between accounts
- Check images printed on receipts
