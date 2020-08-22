Local breeder recognized for efforts to improve cow productivity
Kerrigan Bartrum, of Kokomo, recently enrolled in the American Angus Association whole-herd reporting system MaternalPlus as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity.
Breeders participating in MaternalPlus are keenly focused to better evaluate herd reproductive performance, the No. 1 profit driver in the cow-calf industry, according to a press release.
MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 100 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.
The program allows producers to capture cow herd and reproductive performance data, gain faster access to preweaning EPDs as a selection tool, characterize females through heifer pregnancy EPDs tied directly to herd genetics, expand new trait development for Angus reproductive and longevity measures, and streamline their ability to track heifer and cow reproductive records through AAA Login.
In addition, MaternalPlus lays the groundwork for selection tools related to cow longevity in the herd. Gathering these records will allow the Association to cultivate research related to cow herd productivity and make improvements similar to what the Angus breed has witnessed in other economically relevant traits.
Solarize Indiana to sponsor Zoom meeting
Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, to tell area residents and business owners how they can add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.
The federal tax credit for installing solar is 26% in 2020 and 22% in 2021. Starting in 2022, there will no longer be a federal tax credit. Those with an investor-owned utility also will have net metering until mid-year 2032 if their system is installed before the end of June 2022. A third benefit of installing solar though Solarize Indiana is group pricing.
Most importantly, a solar installation permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, said Carolyn Vann.
In addition, adding solar does not affect the assessed value of a structure and will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
HUD awards Kokomo Housing Authority $91K
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] Secretary Ben Carson announced $472 million nationally in CARES Act funding to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic, including $5.3 million to 49 public housing authorities [PHAs] throughout Indiana. Kokomo Housing Authority received $91,905.
This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers [HCV] and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” said Carson. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”
The eligible coronavirus-related activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
Procuring cleaning supplies and/or services to maintain safe and sanitary HCV units, including common areas of PHA-owned Project Based Voucher (PBV) projects.
Relocation of participating families to health units or other designated units for testing, hospitalization, or quarantine, or transportation to these locations to limit the exposure that could be caused by using mass transportation.
Additional costs to supportive services vendors incurred due to coronavirus.
Costs to retain or increase owner participation in the HCV Program, such as incentive or retention costs (e.g. the PHA offers owner an incentive payment to participate in recognition of added difficulties of making units available for HCV families to rent while stay-at-home orders or social distancing practices are in effect).
Costs for providing childcare for the children of PHA staff that would not have otherwise been incurred (e.g. children are at home due to school closings, PHA staff are working outside of regular work schedules, etc.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.