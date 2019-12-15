Community Foundation of Howard County grants
The Community Foundation of Howard County has awarded $120,320 in competitive grants during the second half of 2019. Combined with the first half total of $123,800, this brings the total of competitive grants awarded to $244,120 for the year.
The following nonprofit agencies and programs were awarded grants from community endowment unrestricted funds during the second half of 2019:
● $15,000 to Carver Community Center will be used to purchase materials to support the “Carver Connect” mentoring program and the “Be the Difference” fashion program, as well as equip patrons and youth with technology resources.
● $41,770 to Crossroads Community Church supports renovating a donated building that will house the new facility for the God’s Garage ministry. This ministry provides repairs and routine maintenance with no labor costs, with clients paying for replacement parts. Clients are mostly identified as ‘Alice’ (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) local residents. Repair and maintenance of their vehicles helps them to maintain employment.
● $15,000 to F.D. Reese Christian Academy will be used to purchase computer equipment, and a school management and security system.
● $7,500 to the Greentown Glass Museum provides support to complete the renovation of the facility with a security system update and entrance doors replacement.
● $5,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will be used to pay the processing fees for animals whose meat will be donated to local nonprofit agencies.
● $5,050 to the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA) will be used to support the “Change the Conversation and Create New Cultural Perspective Initiative.” In partnership with Family Service Association, ICESA will offer five educational opportunities for high school students, local Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University Kokomo students, law enforcement, advocates and community members on addressing and ending rape culture, equipping students with the skills to be effective bystanders and developing the trauma informed skills of professionals who work directly with sexual assault and human trafficking victims.
● $5,000 to Kokomo Community Concerts provides support to sponsor the Presidio Brass concert. The primary mission of Presidio Brass is to promote music education and appreciation in young people.
● $15,000 to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will be used to create a “More Than a Memory” program that is a multi-faceted health program to address the growing epidemic of Alzheimer’s/dementia.
● $2,500 to the Kokomo Humane Society provides support to purchase computer equipment.
● $7,500 to the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America provides partial support for a membership recruitment event that will showcase the types of activities offered through scouting.
● $1,000 to Samaritan Caregivers will be used to implement a “Safe at Home” community service project day for seniors. Volunteers will complete home projects that will make homes safer for senior residents.
State accepting nominations for Governor’s Century, Half Century Business awards
The state of Indiana is currently accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community.
Award winners will be recognized at a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse in the spring. Applications are due by Feb. 10, 2020.
Qualifying criteria is as follows:
● The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2019.
● The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.
● The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded.
● The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application.
● The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Due diligence and application acceptance begin January 2020.
Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation website, www.iedc.in.gov/programs
