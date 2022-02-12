Community First Bank opens Meridian North Banking Center
Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB) has opened its newest banking center at 93rd and Meridian in Indianapolis.
Since its local founding in Indiana in 2003, Community First Bank’s growth has been attributed to support for the vision of its unique way to do banking in its communities — a bank that is locally owned, locally governed and staffed with experienced bankers.
In addition to personal banking and lending, Community First Bank offers a full range of business checking and savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA-guaranteed loan solutions and treasury management services. This location will have both lobby and drive-thru banking, as well as a 24/7 ATM.
The banking center opened Feb. 1 at 9333 N. Meridian St., Suite 125, Indianapolis.
The public grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting with the Indy Chamber and OneZone Chamber will be held in May.
Indiana residents invited to Solarize ECI Zoom meeting
Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
Net metering in Indiana, however, will be available through June 2032 if installed by the end of June 2022. Installations after June 2022 will not qualify for net metering.
The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Solarize ECI Zoom meeting.
Registration is required. The Zoom link for registration, which is free, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-team leaders of Solarize ECI.
One of the main benefits of working with Solarize ECI and the Indiana Solarize state organization is group pricing that reduces the costs of installing a solar system. When home, farm and business owners work through Solarize ECI and have Solarize ECI’s vetted solar company install their panels, they’ll received a 10% discount from the solar panel company, Vann said.
Next, adding solar panels to structures permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Vann said.
Finally, adding solar will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property sales value, however.
For more information, contact Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
