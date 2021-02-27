Frist Bank of Berne named as top 100 Ag banks
First Bank of Berne has been listed as a Top 100 Farm Lender in the nation by American Bankers Association, the largest banking trade association in the United States. The Top 100 list is determined by farm loan volume.
First Bank of Berne has a long history of agriculture lending, beginning when it opened in 1891. Today, First Bank of Berne has grown into a regional leader in agribusiness lending, as evidenced by being named to the nation’s Top 100 list. First Bank of Berne employs experienced farm financial consultants with proven ability to help agribusinesses prosper. The community bank offers a variety of agricultural lending, including both long- and short-term loans. First Bank of Berne also provides extended services such as farm financial consulting and custom-designed crop insurance.
“We’re proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading ag lenders,” said Rick Gentis, First Bank of Berne Agribusiness Banking Manager. “The knowledge, experience, and expertise our entire staff, especially our ag lending team, offers our customers is paramount to the continued growth and success of our area.”
First Bank of Berne serves northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. The bank is committed to each of the communities it serves, focusing on both business and agribusiness services designed to help these communities grow and thrive.
Community First Bank of Indiana announces recent promotion
Robb Blume, President and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB), is pleased to announce the promotion of Angie Johnson.
Angie Johnson, Operations Manager based in Kokomo, has been promoted to Vice President. Angie grew up in Burlington, IN and received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo. Angie now resides in the Galveston area. Angie has been employed at CFB since early 2008 and is dedicated to making sure the operations area functions smoothly so all employees can successfully serve customers. When Angie is not at work she enjoys drag racing, cooking, scrapbooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Angie and her husband John have a son, Brent, and a daughter, Erika.
“Angie has been a dedicated employee for almost 13 years. She is an asset to the bank and her employees as we continue to grow,” said Bea Wiles, Chief Operating Officer.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch and one loan production office in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.
Area farms named Red Gold Master Grower
Drew Miller, of Galveston, was honored as a Red Gold Master Grower at Red Gold’s 30th Annual Grower’s Banquet. Drew received his fifth Master Grower Award and was presented with a Red Gold plaque.
The Master Grower Award is given away each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves from others by delivering quality production, and exhibiting professionalism and industry leadership. All growers for Red Gold have had training on good production practices, employee safety, and human resources.
As a tomato grower for Red Gold, Drew has excelled in stewardship and sustainable practices on his farm and participate in the Red Gold IPM program. This year’s production from Miller Farms would account for over 21 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed, and specialty tomato products.
Red Ripe, of Walton, was also honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 30th Annual Grower’s Banquet. Kevin, Kurt, and Kory Wilson of Red Ripe received his eleventh Master Grower Award and were presented with a Red Gold plaque.
This year’s production from Red Ripe would account for over 17 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed, and specialty tomato products.
Red Gold is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the country and specializes in premium quality tomato products for markets in all 50 continental states and over 55 foreign countries.
Primrose Retirement Community hires new sales director
Primrose of Kokomo has hired Jodi Schrader to be their new sales director. She began her duties in December and in this capacity, Schrader will oversee all the sales efforts, as well as public relations events and community outreach, for Primrose of Kokomo.
“I came to Primrose after researching their website, I immediately knew this is where I wanted to be. I could tell by reviews and reading the history that this company truly has compassion for our seniors,” Schrader said. “I want to be able to give back to the seniors just as much as they have given to us,” she added.
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo, located at 329 West Rainbow Dr., consists of 36 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments, and 12 townhome villas.
Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care. The mission of Primrose Retirement Communities is to create happy and healthy living environments for seniors. Since the opening of the first Primrose community in Aberdeen in 1991, Primrose has grown to include over 40 locations in 19 states.
Greater Kokomo Alliance announces new director of operations, chamber manager
The Greater Kokomo Economic Development has announced the promotions of two staff members, including the naming of a new Chamber manager.
Amy Conrad has been promoted to director of operations. Conrad will continue to oversee finance and will now oversee all operations within the Alliance, including staff and project management. Conrad joined the Alliance in December 2018.
Conrad said she has enjoyed her time with the Alliance and is excited by the new position.
“We have an amazing team, and I’m looking forward to working more closely with the staff to help achieve the overall goals for the Alliance,” Conrad said.
Charlie Sparks, president & CEO of the Alliance, said Conrad was a good fit for director of operations.
“Amy is a key member of the Alliance leadership team and consistently finds ways to make the organization operate more effectively and efficiently,” Sparks said.
Sandy Chapin has been promoted to manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce. Chapin has served as the Chamber membership specialist since August 2018.
“I am honored to be named manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce,” Chapin said. “I view this as a tremendous opportunity for me personally and professionally. I look forward to working with the chamber's councils, volunteers and staff to grow the organization and to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local business. I can't wait to get started and dive in.”
Chapin has proved during her time with the Alliance that she is ready to take charge of the Chamber, Sparks said.
“She has a genuine and sincere passion for serving our members and the community,” he said.
