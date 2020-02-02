Leadership Kokomo to offer new curriculum
Kokomo’s popular Leadership Kokomo program is undergoing an update this year designed to create a curriculum aimed at better meeting the personal development needs of Howard County employers and employees.
Ivy Tech Community College is working with the Leadership Kokomo Advisory Committee and partners from the City of Kokomo and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance with the goal of launching the new Leadership Kokomo this August.
“Based on participant and employer input, the advisory group is working to create an exciting new curriculum aimed at the 21st Century workforce,” said Jake Adams, workforce development consultant for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “The new curriculum will focus on rigorous leadership training designed to offer a richer return on investment from the program for both employers and participants.”
Adams said the group is building on the strong program that has served more than 500 people in its last 37 years.
“Leadership Kokomo, a cooperative effort of Ivy Tech, GKEDA, and the city, has built a legacy of service to our community,” he said. “We are looking forward to a revamp that takes the Leadership Kokomo foundation to a new level of impact on Kokomo businesses and non-profit organizations.”
Members of the Leadership Kokomo Advisory Council include Sherry Rahl of Turning Point – System of Care, president; Polly Bray of the City of Kokomo; Kyle Ennis of Community First Bank; Karen Gardner of The Hardie Group; Ethan Heicher of Ivy Tech Community College; Aimee Romero of Ruoff Mortgage;, and Charlie Sparks of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
An alumni/new recruit information session has been set for 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, in the auditorium at Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St. Leadership Kokomo alumni and interested community are invited to come to learn more about plans for the new LK and to provide input.
The new program will involve 100 hours of participation over nine months. Details of the program will be announced later this spring with a registration deadline of July 1. For more information, contact Adams at 765-252-5495 or email jadams373@ivytech.edu.
Haynes announces Fourth Quarter financials
First quarter net revenues of $108.5 million compared to net revenues of $107.1 million for the same period of fiscal 2019.
First quarter net income of $3.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, representing an improvement from the net loss of $(1.6) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share for the same period of fiscal 2019.
First quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $7.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $7.1 million, for the same period of fiscal 2019.
Backlog of $237.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 1.0% from $235.2 million at September 30, 2019.
Capital investment in first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $2.3 million and forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2020 of $12.0 million.
Regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock declared.
“We continued our sequential improvement in gross margin as a percentage of net sales this quarter as we hit 17.3% and achieved an operating profit that was $7 million higher than last year’s first quarter. This was achieved by our continued focus on improving pricing of our high valued differentiated products and reducing costs in our operations,” said Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking forward, we see short-term challenges in the aerospace market, which are expected to impact our fiscal 2020 shipments. Our team is managing through this period of lower demand, and we believe that we will continue to show positive operational momentum stemming from the impact of our improvement initiatives.”
