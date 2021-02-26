Greater Kokomo Alliance announces new director of operations, chamber manager
The Greater Kokomo Economic Development has announced the promotions of two staff members, including the naming of a new chamber manager.
Amy Conrad has been promoted to director of operations. She will continue to oversee finance, as well as all operations within the Alliance, including staff and project management. Conrad joined the Alliance in December 2018.
Conrad said she has enjoyed her time with the Alliance and is excited by the new position.
“We have an amazing team, and I’m looking forward to working more closely with the staff to help achieve the overall goals for the Alliance,” she said.
Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Alliance, said Conrad was a good fit for director of operations.
“Amy is a key member of the Alliance leadership team and consistently finds ways to make the organization operate more effectively and efficiently,” Sparks said.
Sandy Chapin has been promoted to manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce. She has served as the chamber membership specialist since August 2018.
“I am honored to be named manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce,” Chapin said. “I view this as a tremendous opportunity for me personally and professionally. I look forward to working with the chamber's councils, volunteers and staff to grow the organization and to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of local business. I can't wait to get started and dive in.”
Chapin has proved during her time with the Alliance that she is ready to take charge of the chamber, Sparks said.
“She has a genuine and sincere passion for serving our members and the community,” he said.
First Bank of Berne recognized
First Bank of Berne has been listed as a Top 100 Farm Lender in the nation by American Bankers Association, the largest banking trade association in the United States, according to a recent news release. The Top 100 list is determined by farm loan volume.
First Bank of Berne has a long history of agriculture lending, beginning when it opened in 1891, the release stated. The bank offers a variety of agricultural lending, including both long- and short-term loans, as well as extended services such as farm financial consulting and custom-designed crop insurance.
“We’re proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading ag lenders,” Rick Gentis, First Bank of Berne agribusiness banking manager, said. “The knowledge, experience and expertise our entire staff, especially our ag lending team, offers our customers is paramount to the continued growth and success of our area.”
First Bank of Berne serves northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. For more information, visit firstbankofberne.com.
Community First Bank of Indiana announces promotion
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, recently announced the promotion of Angie Johnson.
Johnson, who served as operations manager based in Kokomo, has been promoted to vice president. She grew up in Burlington, Indiana, and received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo. Johnson now resides in the Galveston area and has been employed at CFB since early 2008.
When she is not at work, Johnson enjoys drag racing, cooking, scrapbooking and spending time with her husband, John, and their children, including son, Brent, and daughter, Erika.
“Angie has been a dedicated employee for almost 13 years. She is an asset to the bank and her employees as we continue to grow,” Bea Wiles, chief operating officer, said.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where they have three branches, as well as two branches in Westfield and one branch and one loan production office in Noblesville. For more information, visit www.CFBIndiana.com.
Farms named Red Gold Master Growers
Drew Miller, of Galveston, was honored as a Red Gold Master Grower at Red Gold’s 30th annual Grower’s Banquet.
Miller received his fifth Master Grower Award and was presented with a Red Gold plaque.
The Master Grower Award is given away each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves from others by delivering quality production, and exhibiting professionalism and industry leadership, according to a recent news release. All growers for Red Gold have had training on good production practices, employee safety and human resources, officials stated in the release.
As a tomato grower for Red Gold, this year’s production from Miller Farms accounts for more than 21 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products.
Red Ripe, of Walton, was also honored as Red Gold Master Growers at the banquet. It was the 11th Master Grower Award for Red Ripe, which includes Kevin, Kurt and Kory Wilson, who were presented with a Red Gold plaque.
This year’s production from Red Ripe accounts for more than 17 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed and specialty tomato products.
Red Gold specializes in tomato products for markets in all 50 states and more than 55 foreign countries.
Primrose Retirement Community hires new sales director
Primrose of Kokomo has hired Jodi Schrader to be their new sales director, according to a recent news release.
She began her duties in December and, in this capacity, Schrader will oversee all the sales efforts, as well as public relations events and community outreach, for Primrose of Kokomo.
“I came to Primrose after researching their website," Schrader said. "I immediately knew this is where I wanted to be. I could tell by reviews and reading the history that this company truly has compassion for our seniors.
“I want to be able to give back to the seniors just as much as they have given to us."
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo, located at 329 W. Rainbow Drive, consists of 36 independent living apartments, 32 assisted living apartments and 12 townhome villas.
Primrose Retirement Communities LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, has more than 40 locations in 19 states.
