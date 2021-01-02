SNAP recipients may shop online at ALDI
INDIANAPOLIS – SNAP recipients in Indiana now have a third option for using their Hoosier Works EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery: ALDI, working in partnership with Instacart, joins Amazon and Walmart, which were approved for online purchases earlier this year. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.
“We are pleased to add another retailer to provide Hoosier SNAP recipients with this important service – particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary, in a press release. “We are thankful to our federal partners at the Food and Nutrition Service for working with us to continue to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience for Hoosier families. While this service will initially and immediately address needs caused by the pandemic, we intend to keep this service in place permanently.”
Currently, ALDI via Instacart, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers that have been approved for online purchasing by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More information about using these online retailers in Indiana is available here.
To purchase online from ALDI, Indiana SNAP participants will shop via the Instacart app or online at www.Instacart.com. (Users can get more information here.)
Customers can create an Instacart account here. Then, they can enter their Hoosier Works EBT card information as a form of payment in their profile. (They will also need to add a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per SNAP guidelines.)
Customers can then enter their ZIP code to determine if they are near a participating ALDI store, and begin shopping and selecting items from ALDI’s SNAP-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order.
ALDI delivery and pickup via Instacart will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time. Available time slots for pickup and delivery are listed during checkout and vary by store. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled days in advance.
It is important to note that any delivery fees that may apply to the online purchase may NOT be paid with SNAP benefits. However, through March 16, 2021, Instacart will waive delivery and/or pickup fees on the first three SNAP EBT orders for each Indiana SNAP customer with a Hoosier Works EBT card associated with their account.
If SNAP recipients have any problems using their card for ordering, they should call the number on the back of their Hoosier Works EBT card for customer service.
WorkOne NE moves to phoneDue to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, Northeast Indiana Works has decided to transition to serving customers at all 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers by phone indefinitely, effective Dec. 14.
The one exception: Appointment-only access will be allowed to the phone/computer systems in Fort Wayne, Auburn and Marion that provide direct connection to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) in Indianapolis for people who need assistance with unemployment eligibility matters.
People interested in other WorkOne Northeast services will be asked to call center phone numbers. Those can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations.
“This has obviously been a challenging time; we’ve had quite a few service adjustments throughout 2020,” said Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond O’Neal. “But we feel the latest move is in the best safety interests of our staff and customers. We remain committed, meanwhile, to providing the best customer assistance possible under the circumstances.”
Carroll Co hires new director
DELPHI – The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation has named Jake Adams as its new executive eirector.
Adams, who has served North Central Indiana recently within Ivy Tech Community College, is excited about the opportunity to serve his home community.
“It is certainly a dream come true,” stated Adams in a press release. “I have been able to participate in some amazing work for the college and the state during my tenure, and I am confident that we will accomplish many more goals right here in Carroll County.”
According to Bret Rinehart, the Carroll County Economic Development Corporations Board president, “Adams brings an extensive knowledge of workforce and economic development with him and has a successful track record of leadership throughout the region. We look forward to having him work with the Board of Directors in 2021 and to the new energy he will bring to the organization”
Not only is the local community excited about hiring Adams, but Steve Eberly, executive director of Hoosiers For Renewables said, “As a former member of the economic development community, I am so pleased for Carroll County, and frankly for Indiana, to welcome Jake Adams as the new Executive Director of Economic Development for Carroll County.”
The hiring of Adams also caught the attention of state Sen. Stacey Donato who stated, “Having worked with Jake over the last few years, I am confident his hiring will be a great asset to communities across Carroll County.”
Sen. Donato added, “Now more than ever we must work to advance economic initiatives to combat the negative impact COVID-19 has had on our district and across much of Indiana. As a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology, I look forward to working with Jake to further economic interests in our part of the state.”
Brian Anderson, Economic Development & Public Relations Director for Wabash Valley Power Alliance said of Adams hiring, “WVPA is excited to work with Jake Adams as the new Executive Director of the Carroll County EDC. Mr. Adams is well known in the Carroll County community, and throughout this region of Indiana. We’ve previously crossed paths with Mr. Adams in economic and workforce development and believe he will prove invaluable in his new position at the Carroll County EDC. We look forward to working with Mr. Adams in 2021 and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.