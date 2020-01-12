Community First Bank of Indiana hires Wendell Propes as senior VP & mortgage dept. manager
Robb Blume, President and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendell Propes as Senior Vice President and Mortgage Department Manager.
Wendell has a successful history in the financial services industry with more than 46 years of experience. Wendell is an active philanthropist, having served two four-year terms as President of the Southeastern School Corporation Board. He is a former chairman of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, a member of the Kokomo Early Risers Rotary Club, and has served on many different nonprofit organizations in Howard county as well as Cass county. He and his family are active with the Anoka United Methodist Church in Cass County.
Robb Blume, President and CEO of Community First Bank, said “We are excited to have Wendell join our team. His integrity and dedication to customer and community service are a perfect fit with our organization.”
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, Indiana where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville.
First Farmers hosting 3rd annual Agricultural Summit
First Farmers Bank & Trust will be hosting their 3rd annual Agricultural Summit on January 28, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium-Shively Center on campus of Purdue University.
The summit serves as the premiere agricultural client, prospect, and industry partner event of the calendar year for the organization. The program is designed to be an informational presentation, academic discussion, and networking event in a non-sales environment.
This year’s speakers include Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dr. Jason Henderson, Director of Extension at Purdue University, Dave Toth, Senior Market Analyst at RJ O’Brien, and Podcast Host, Damian Mason. Event information is available at www.ffbt.com/ag-summit.
First Farmers Bank & Trust is a $1.9 billion bank headquartered in Converse, Indiana with offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.
