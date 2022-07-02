Community First Bank of Indiana to host free shred day
Community First Bank of Indiana is hosting a free shred day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hoffer Street branch, 1308 E. Hoffer St.
All are welcome to drive through the branch parking lot to drop off boxes of documents to be securely shredded with PROSHRED Security. There is a limit of five boxes to be shredded per vehicle, and the event will end once the shred truck is full. All documents will be shredded on-site and 100% of the paper is recycled and eventually made into other paper products. Three-ring binders cannot be shredded.
Over time, unused documents such as medical records, credit card statements and bills can build up in a home or office and pose a security threat. Ensuring that all of these items are properly disposed of by using document shredding can prevent this personal information from falling into the wrong hands.
Donations will be welcome to support Bridges Outreach, which exists to bridge churches, schools, and communities through programming that feeds, tutors and mentors at-risk youth.
For more details, visit CFBindiana.com/shred.
Turning Point receives Duke Energy grant
Turning Point Systems of Care has been awarded a total of $25,000 from Duke Energy through workforce development grants to invest in technology, staff and programs that support Recovery in Howard County.
Local Turning Point officials said the organization is grateful for the opportunity to benefit the community and appreciate the generosity of Duke Energy and their investment in Howard County.
