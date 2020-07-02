CJ Clingler receives elite CAMS anti-money laundering credential
CJ Clingler, compliance specialist at Community First Bank of Indiana, was recently awarded the CAMS credential by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), the world’s leading organization of professionals in the anti-money laundering (AML) field.
The CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) designation is awarded to professionals who successfully complete an examination demonstrating their aptitude and expertise in anti-money laundering detection and enforcement.
The examination covers money laundering and terrorist financing methods, the best practices to stop these and other financial crimes, as well as key related legislation in place worldwide, global AML standards and developing defenses for financial institutions to stop terrorist financing and money laundering.
“Earning the CAMS credential places the successful candidate in an elite group of AML professionals and assures employers in the private and public sectors that they are working with someone with the essential knowledge and background in this crucial and challenging field,” said Timothy D. McClinton, president and managing director of ACAMS.
Founded in 2001, ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and expertise of AML/CTF and financial crime detection and prevention professionals.
ACAMS’ mission is to provide a global platform for career development for leading professionals in the AML field. ACAMS gives members the insight, information and inspiration they need to protect their institutions against the threat of money laundering, terrorist financing and related financial crime, and the tools to advance their skills and keep the AML professional ahead of those that engage in these criminal activities.
CAMS is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide.
For more information, visit www.acams.org.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where there are currently three branches. There are two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.
Dr. Olivia Benson joins Caron & Jones Dental Care team
Dr. Olivia Benson has joined Caron & Jones Dental Care. Benson is an alumna of Indiana University Bloomington and a 2015 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry.
She pursued a year-long general practice residency at the Roudebush VA Hospital in Indianapolis and worked in the Indianapolis area on dental implant placement, CEREC digital restorations, dental sleep medicine and Botox therapy for treating TMJ pain.
In addition, Benson is also involved in the following groups: IDDS (co-chair of membership committee), Implant Restorative Study Club, and AO Dental Fraternity.
Outside of dentistry, Benson enjoys reading, exercise, playing with her Pomeranian and trying new restaurants around Indianapolis. She and her husband welcomed their first child, Violet, in October of 2019. Further information is available at dentalcarekokomo.com/about-location/meet-the-team
