Etobicoke, Kokomo casting plants earn safety awards
From molten metal to award medals, two of Stellantis’ North American casting plants have been recognized with safety awards from the North American Die Casting Association (NADCA).
The Etobicoke Casting Plant (ECP) in Ontario, Canada, and Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) in Kokomo received three awards in the annual NADCA Safety Award Program. The program recognizes facilities across North America “with a strong emphasis on their employees’ safety and well-being.”
For the second year in a row, ECP was awarded the Perfect Award, based on its 2022 safety record. The Perfect Award recognizes companies that maintained a safety record during the year with zero lost days/ transfers/ restrictions as documented by the data submitted to NADCA.
For the ninth consecutive year, KCP received the Outstanding Award and, for the third time overall, received the Progress Award for Safety Improvements based on the plant’s 2022 safety record. The Outstanding Award is given to companies with employee days away from recordable injuries or illnesses averaging less than 2.1. The Progress Award is given to a company that has shown improvement of 25% or more compared with the prior year.
On Aug. 1, 2022, Stellantis announced a $99 million investment in three North American plants for production of a new 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged engine that has both direct fuel injection and flexibility for hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) applications. Nearly $2 million will be invested at Etobicoke to support the development and installation of new tooling and equipment upgrades for production of the oil pan for the engine. More than $14 million will be invested at Kokomo Casting to convert existing die-cast machines and cells for production of the engine blocks.
On Feb. 28, Stellantis announced that it will invest a total of $155 million in three Kokomo plants to produce new electric drive modules (EDM) that will help power future electric vehicles assembled in North America and to support the goal of 50% battery-electric sales in the U.S. by 2030. The EDM gearbox cover will be cast at the Kokomo Casting Plant. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2024, following retooling.
As award winners, ECP and KCP will be highlighted in Die Casting Engineer magazine and recognized at this year’s Die Casting Congress & Tabletop Show from Sept. 19-21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
NADCA was founded in 1989 to support and promote the die casting industry throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Silver Birch Living celebrates 5 years
The team at Silver Birch Living of Kokomo recently celebrated five years of serving the Kokomo community with a party for residents, staff and families.
As one of the few assisted living facilities in the state that accepts Medicaid, the community helps older adults in need of supportive housing.
Tony Stewart, executive director at Silver Birch Living of Kokomo, said it was exciting to have Mayor Tyler Moore; State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce and members of the community join the staff and residents to celebrate the milestone.
“We have continued to raise the bar over the last five years, and this celebration allowed us to recognize the good we’ve been doing to support our residents and how far we have come as a community,” said Stewart.
Moore spoke at the event and commended the Silver Birch Living team on how it supports the city’s aging population in the heart of downtown Kokomo.
Opened in early 2018, Silver Birch Living of Kokomo is designed to serve seniors of all financial backgrounds with a full spectrum of personalized services to help older adults maintain their independence.
To learn more about Silver Birch Living of Kokomo, visit the website at www.silverbirchliving.com.
Kokomo employee receives companywide award
Primrose Retirement Communities has named Bobby Adkinson of Primrose of Kokomo as their employee of the year. The announcement was made April 27 during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in St. Augustine, Florida.
“It is because Bobby believes in Primrose and our values, along with his love for our residents, that he continues to be highly engaged as the director of dining services after 13 years,” Nanette Albright, executive director of Primrose of Kokomo, said in a statement.
“During his 13 years with Primrose Retirement Community in Kokomo, Bobby has continued to elevate the dining program,” said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primrose Retirement Communities. “He is a mentor to those on his team as well as other directors across the company. Bobby believes in creating memorable dining experience for all residents of Primrose. Having been chosen out of over 1,500 employees, Bobby is very deserving of the Employee of the Year award.”
Primrose Retirement Community of Kokomo consists of 36 independent living apartment homes, 32 assisted living apartment homes and 12 townhome villas.
