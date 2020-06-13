Chamber helps businesses reopen
The Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce has launched an initiative to support its members as they reopen to the community.
The initiative, Shop Kokomo First, was developed to support businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. It includes a way for members to share their information, such as hours and services. It also includes resources, such as signage and information on loans and personal protective equipment.
This information can be found at ThisIsKokomo.com/KokomoForward. Chamber members interested in adding their information to the site can reach out to Membership Specialist Sandy Chapin for details.
All community businesses can also add their information to the Chamber’s Facebook group, Greater Kokomo Open for Business. This group is open to any business in Kokomo and Howard County.
Indiana Chamber says workforce lagging behind other states
INDIANAPOLIS — New findings by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce show Indiana is lagging behind other Midwestern states and several national competitors in areas important to the economy and local business.
Indiana stands to improve in three areas, according to the Chamber’s “Indiana Vision 2025: 2020 Snapshot” report. While the state ranks second of five Midwestern states for metrics that contribute to an “attractive business climate,” mostly for its tax and regulatory policies, Indiana’s workforce falls behind national competitors — at fourth place out of six states, including Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah — because of ongoing health concerns like smoking, obesity and drug deaths.
The Chamber report also identified lags in Indiana infrastructure and education attainment that are causing harm to business. The report called rising electricity prices a threat to Indiana’s large manufacturing industry, for example, and noted the state continues to trail others in areas like entrepreneurship. Indiana is 44th in the nation for new entrepreneurs and 47th for employment at firms less than five years old, one indicator of entrepreneurship through startups.
“Even though Indiana has made a lot of progress over the last 20 years, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” said Adam Berry, vice president of economic development and technology for the Indiana Chamber. “And other states aren’t slowing down.”
