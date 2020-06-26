Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.