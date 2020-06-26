Duke Energy awards $25,000 to Bona Vista
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Duke Energy, through its shareholder-funded foundation, is awarding over $220,000 in grants to support 15 workforce development programs in nine Indiana counties, including Bona Vista Programs in Howard County. The grants support workforce education and training programs that address the most pressing skills gaps in the communities the company serves.
“We recognize that, for a variety of reasons, not all people have equal access to the same educational and training opportunities as others,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “We can help improve that access by making investments in training and education where it is needed most.”
Examples of the programs supported by these grants include:
- A $15,000 grant to the Heartland Career Center in Wabash County to expand the center’s educational footprint to become the first adult training facility within a 30-mile radius in the region
- A $19,900 grant to the Community Education Coalition in Bartholomew County to expand work-based learning programs and launch career awareness and outreach strategies to successfully grow the pipeline of skilled workers in the area
- A $25,000 grant to Bona Vista Programs and its pre-employment transition services in Howard County to support individuals with disabilities to successfully learn necessary skills for community employment
Community First Bank of Indiana announces promotions
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana (CFB), announced the promotions of Katie Crumley, Whitney Wright, Natalie Morrow and James Davis.
Katie Crumley, Hoffer Street branch manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president. She has been employed with CFB for over six years. She has spent her time on the retail side of banking working closely with her team, peers and customers. Crumley has the benefit of volunteering with her team to serve our community and she also sits on the Project Access Board of Directors, according to a release.
Whitney Wright, Hoffer Street assistant branch manager, has been promoted to bank officer. She has been employed with CFB for over two years and was awarded "Best Bank Teller in Kokomo" in 2019. She is a graduate of Northwestern High School and was born and raised in Howard County. Wright enjoys working closely with her team and building personal and business relationships with her customers. She is an avid reader, enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, and volunteers for organizations like Kokomo Urban Outreach.
Natalie Morrow, Pebble Village assistant branch manager, has been promoted to bank officer. She was born and raised in Kokomo and began her banking career there in 2005. She first started with CFB in 2007 as a part-time float teller for CFB’s Howard County branches. After stepping away from banking in 2011 to raise a family, she came back to work for CFB in May 2018, joining the Hamilton County team. She currently sits on the board for the Noblesville Girls Softball Association as a Division Commissioner, Umpire in Charge, and Public Relations Rep (as well as a coach for two of her daughters).
James Davis has been promoted to assistant vice president, compliance officer. He started in banking as a part-time teller while in college at IU. He then pursued a career in emergency medicine, culminating in a 13-year ongoing career as an airborne combat medic in the U.S. Army (and still serves with the Indiana National Guard). His career experience also includes Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations Analyst), collaborator with FinCEN, and the Indiana Counterdrug Task Force. Davis is from the Tipton County area where he currently resides with his 15-year-old daughter and 3-year-old chocolate Great Dane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.