2 local farms given Homestead Heritage awards
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families earlier this month at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
Locally, the Salmons farm in Howard County and the Guy Kirby farm in Tipton County received Centennial Awards for more than 100 years of ownership by the same family.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.
Indiana American Water reminds customers to guard against scammers In light of recent reports of scammers around the state impersonating company employees, Indiana American Water is reminding customers to be wary of individuals who may try to gain access to their homes by posing as utility personnel or are asking customers to provide personal information via phone, email or text.
“We want our customers to feel secure when our service employees reach out or visit their homes and businesses,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Residents should be aware that all legitimate water company employees authorized to enter homes will be wearing clothing with our logo on it and carrying proper photo identification. Most service calls are scheduled in advance and the company makes it a practice to not accept payment during service calls or shut-offs.”
Pretending to be a trusted utility worker is a trick some criminals use to gain access to homes, obtain payments or steal personal information. Utilities often see spikes in these types of impersonations and scams when customers are most vulnerable. Indiana American Water recommends customers take the following precautions when approached by someone who says they are a utility worker:
- Always ask for a company issued photo ID. Indiana American Water employees carry company issued photo ID badges. Do not open the door to anyone who cannot provide this.
- Never give cash. Our employees never collect money or credit card information from customers in the field.
- Look for the logo. All Indiana American Water service personnel wear uniforms and drive company branded vehicles with the logo.
- If you suspect someone may be a utility imposter, close and lock your door, and call 911. You can also call Indiana American Water at 1-800-492-8373 to report the incident and confirm whether service work is scheduled in the area.
- For customers who may receive phone calls, emails or texts from people claiming to work for the water company, you should never give out credit card, account information or other personal information like your social security number or date of birth if you have doubts about who you are dealing with. If you have concerns, we recommend calling us directly as a means of verifying that you are being contacted by an actual company employee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.