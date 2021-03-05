Barnes joins Total Seed Production as farm operations manager
TIPTON — Total Seed Production Inc. (TSP) welcomed Dustin Barnes to the organization in January as the new farm operations manager. In his role, Barnes will manage the entire farm operations team, overseeing planting, field maintenance and harvest, according to a recent news release.
“I’m proud to be an integral part of an industry-leading organization,” Barnes said. “I’ve been very impressed with TSP as a whole with their open communications and problem solving. They have a strong team that works well amongst one another.”
With #Plant2021 quickly approaching, Barnes has hit the ground running and is preparing for his first season with the company.
“We are very excited to have Dustin join our team; with his wide range of farming and seed industry experience he brings a lot to our farming operation. He is joining a fantastic management team and we are looking forward to Dustin’s fresh eyes to help improve our operation during all seasons,” Aaron Conaway, TSP president, stated
Barnes has a degree in business administration and management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a project management certificate from Cornell University.
He started working in agriculture at age 13 during the summer for a popcorn breeding company and his love for the agriculture industry began, according to the news release. Since then, Barnes has worked in seed production, hybrid research, and for the last two years, in corn and soybean research and development.
Born and raised in New Richmond, Indiana, Barnes resides in Pyrmont, Indiana, with his wife, Daymia, and son, Nash. When he isn’t spending time with his family and friends, Barnes enjoys working on classic cars and vintage motorcycles.
Russeau Family Farm joins American Angus Association
Russeau Family Farm, Russiaville, is a new member of the American Angus Association, Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, announced recently.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
Green Cubes
Technology announces expansion
Green Cubes Technology this past week announced broad company expansion and rebranding to capture the new scope and scale of the company.
According to a recent news release, Green Cubes added North American facilities, established operations in Europe and is expanding product lines for the Material Handling and Data Center markets.
Increasing industrial output and e-commerce is a key factor driving global demand for material handling equipment, and there is continued demand for online data storage that started with digital globalization and is exponentially increasing with the remote workforce, company officials stated in the news release. At the same time, green initiatives are gaining public and private support. While the need to decrease fossil-fuel dependency gets attention, green power storage — in the form of Lithium-ion batteries — is a necessary complementary technology.
Green Cubes recently expanded its engineering and production facilities in Kokomo. In addition to the existing facility, Green Cubes added another 36,000-square-foot facility. The existing production facility will continue to provide Lithium-ion batteries for the mobile medical workstation market, while the new facility houses engineering staff and produces Lithium-ion material handling batteries.
Additionally, Green Cubes established two new facilities in Europe with a new technology center in Zurich, Switzerland, and another near Bratislava, Slovakia. The new European team includes Jochen Schumann as chief technical officer for Green Cubes. He has over 25 years of demonstrated experience in designing high-efficiency AC/DC and DC/DC converters, as well as the management of global engineering teams in the power industry.
