Matlock honored with state award
Sherry Matlock, manager of the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, was named as the Indiana Tourism Association Member of the Year earlier this week.
Matlock, who started at the Visitors Bureau as an intern and has worked for the organization for 18 years, received the honor Tuesday night at the Indiana Tourism Association awards ceremony.
Matlock was nominated for the award because of her dedication to the Indiana Tourism Association, according to a release from the organization.
“The Member of the Year award is designed for members of the association who stepped forward and provided exemplary service and leadership to the industry and the association,” according to the release.
Charlie Sparks, director and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, which oversees the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, said he is proud to see Matlock receive the award.
“Sherry Matlock serves the Visitors Bureau, the Alliance and the community with great dedication and professionalism,” Sparks said. “It is great to see her dedicated service recognized by her peers with this statewide award.”
Matlock said she was surprised by the announcement but grateful for the recognition.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this award,” she said. “It is a pleasure working with amazing professionals from around the state to promote Indiana tourism. This is an honor to be recognized on a statewide level.”
Matlock represents Kokomo and Howard County as a member of the Indiana Tourism Association, attends statewide meetings, serves on the professional development committee, and assists with the association’s annual Indiana Tourism Conference in various roles.
“I appreciate and value being part of the Indiana Tourism Association and contributing to their efforts to promote and develop Indiana’s tourism industry,” Matlock said.
While Matlock was the only individual member to be recognized at the ceremony, the Indiana Tourism Association awarded 12 honors to organizations around the state, including the Indiana State Fair, the French Lick Resort and several visitors bureaus.
Two city of Kokomo projects earn engineering awards
City of Kokomo engineer Carey Stranahan represented the city at the ACEC Indiana (American Council of Engineering Companies) Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet on March 5 in Indianapolis. The banquet recognizes outstanding projects completed by consulting engineers in the state of Indiana.
The City of Kokomo and the engineering firms it worked with were recognized for two projects, the Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence and the Nickel Plate Trail and Bridge over Ind. 931.
The Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence is a recreational trail that covers eight blocks in central Kokomo and earned a Merit Award. Hanson Professional Services was the engineering firm that worked on the project.
The Nickle Plate Trail and Bridge over Ind. 931 was constructed over a rail corridor and provides a safe way for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the business highway. It was named a State Finalist and DLZ Indiana, LLC was the engineering firm that worked on the project.
