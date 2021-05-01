May Solarize ECI Indiana Zoom meeting set
Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 11.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Solarize ECI Zoom meeting.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration, which is free, can be found at or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu or John Vann at jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-team leaders of Solarize ECI.
One of the main benefits of working with Solarize ECI and the Indiana Solarize state organization is group pricing that reduces the costs of installing a solar system.
Adding solar panels to structures also permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Carolyn Vann said. Net metering will be available through June 2022.
Also, adding solar will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
Toyota to invest $803M, 1,400 new jobs
Toyota says it will invest $803 million and add 1,400 new jobs at its Indiana auto manufacturing plant so it can produce two new SUVs there, one of which will be the first Lexus made at the plant.
The Japanese automaker says both new vehicles — which it calls “electrified” but would not say whether they will be pure electric or hybrid — will feature a “semi-automated driving system” that allows for hands-free driving in some situations. Drivers will also be able to park and un-park them from outside the vehicle using a smartphone. Both the Lexus and Toyota SUVs will have three rows of seats with room for eight passengers.
The automaker says the new vehicles will be introduced at a later date, the additions will help the company move closer to its goal of “carbon neutrality” by 2050.
Toyota said that since the first vehicle rolled off the production line at the Indiana plant in 1998, the company has invested $6.6 billion in the Princeton site. The plant currently assembles the all-hybrid Sienna minivan, Highlander Hybrid SUV and Sequoia full-size SUV at the site, which can put out more than 420,000 vehicles annually.
Not including the new jobs, Toyota currently employs 7,000 at the Indiana site and about 36,000 in the U.S.
