Realtors association
raises $5,129 for Buddy Bags
In response to an urgent community need, United Way serving Howard and Tipton counties continues to provide Buddy Bags for Howard County Students thanks in part to fundraising efforts from the Realtors Association of Central Indiana [RACI].
RACI has raised $5,129 for the Buddy Bags Program in Howard and Tipton counties and food programs in Grant, Wabash, Cass and Miami counties.
Buddy Bags is a program that fights food insecurity for affected children by sending home a bag with enough food for the child and their family for the weekend. There are approximately 1,000 children in need of weekend food in Howard and Tipton counties.
“We know that the need for weekend food is just as urgent if not more now with families struggling due to the pandemic. We continue to do everything possible to mobilize volunteers and resources to fill the gaps in our communities.” Rex Ambrose, board chair of United Way Serving Howard & Tipton counties, said. “When an organization like the Realtors Association of Central Indiana steps up to join the fight to end childhood hunger locally, it makes all the difference. Fewer children will go to bed hungry thanks to their effort. Thank you, RACI.”
Community First Bank hires SBA lending manager
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, announced the hiring of Keith Menner as SBA lending manager.
Menner has over 15 years of experience in SBA lending and advisory work with small business owners. Also, as a mortgage banking expert, Menner has extensive experience in all facets of commercial real estate lending, acquisition and financing with an emphasis on investment properties.
He has more than three decades of experience advising commercial investors, developers and small business owners.
“We are excited to have Keith join our lending team in central Indiana,” Bob Hickman, chief credit officer of Community First Bank, said. “His depth of experience and expertise in government-guaranteed lending make him an outstanding addition to our bank.
“Helping small businesses grow and prosper is one of the primary functions of a community lender, and Keith’s addition is another example of Community First Bank’s commitment to serving the needs of our customers.”
Menner graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He went on to represent developers and income property lending on multifamily, office buildings and industrial sites through mortgage production. From there, he created high-volume production and SBA loans for banks/financial institutions.
He is an active member at Mercy Road Church and has been involved with such urban ministries as Salvation Army, Wheeler Mission and Jireh Sports Ministry. In addition, he has led numerous United Way campaigns.
Community First Bank offers trick-or-treat at branches
Community First Bank of Indiana [CFB] will be handing out pre-packaged bags of candy to kids who visit the lobby or drive thru of any branch during the week of Halloween [Oct. 26-Oct. 31].
“We wanted to find a way to respect the CDC’s holiday celebration guidelines, yet still provide a safe way for families in the community to enjoy the Halloween festivities with us,” Lainey Schroer, marketing/communication manager, said. “The CFB staff will be dressed up in costume on Friday, Oct. 30 as part of our annual employee costume contest, so that will be a particularly fun day to come to trick-or-treat.”
Both customers and non-customers are invited to stop by in costume during operating hours. Trick-or-treaters and chaperones are asked to wear a mask, maintain social distancing by utilizing the floor markers, and respect all guidelines from local officials.
Branch locations and hours can be found at www.cfbindiana.com/locations. Note that only the Dixon branch will be open in Kokomo on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Kokomo Internal Medicine Practice joins network
Community Howard Regional Health announced that two experienced internal medicine specialists have joined Community Physician Network, the more than 1,000-member provider group employed by Community Health Network.
Drs. Dustardie Reed and Lance Washington, both longtime members of the former Kokomo-based Internal Medicine Physicians practice, are now seeing patients as fully integrated members of Community Physician Network.
Reed and Washington now make up the Community Internal Medicine Care Corwin Lane practice in Kokomo. Both physicians are accepting new patients.
Reed and Washington bring a wealth of experience in internal medicine and preventative primary care to Community’s panel of more than 25 primary care providers located across Howard County.
Reed earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo before going on to receive her medical degree from Indiana University, where she also completed a residency in internal medicine. Reed is board certified in internal medicine.
Reed places an emphasis on preventive care and specializes in long-term care. A lifetime resident of the Cass County area, Reed is active with her children in 4H and enjoys hunting for treasures at flea markets and area antique shops.
Washington earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and a medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. Washington completed his residency in internal medicine from Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. Washington is board certified in internal medicine.
Washington specializes in medication management and long-term and palliative care. A longtime Howard County resident, Washington enjoys powerlifting, collecting comics and volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Community Internal Medicine Corwin Lane is located at 208 Corwin Lane in Kokomo. The office can be reached at 765-776-3080
