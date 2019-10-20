First Farmers Financial Corp. announces common stock buyback program
First Farmers Financial Corp., the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that at its October 8, 2019 board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a plan to repurchase up to $2 million in the Corporation’s outstanding common stock on the open market during the fourth quarter.
The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended or restarted at any time. The program will be funded from current available working capital. The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company’s shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.
First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 6 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. As of October 8, 2019, the Corporation had 7,135,298 common shares outstanding.
USPS is hiring for the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Even though we, thankfully, haven’t seen the first snow yet, fall is here and we know the holidays aren’t far behind. As a result, the U.S. Postal Service is seeking holiday help for peak season. If you, a family member, a neighbor, or a friend, are looking for a seasonal job, the Postal Service has news for you. Go to www.usps.com/careers, click on Indiana and you will see there are a number of positions open in several ZIP Codes in the Greater Indiana District:
The required categories are City Carrier Assistant (Holiday Term), Holiday Clerk Assistant and Casual (CEP).
The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA Holiday Term) is $17.29 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. May include Sundays and holidays. He/she must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice.
A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area.
Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience.
The salary for a Holiday Clerk Assistant (HCA) is $17.19 an hour. The HCA performs a variety of distribution, and sales, customer support duties for postal products and services.
The salary for a Casual (CEP) is $16 an hour (hourly rate may increase during holiday exception period only). The CEP performs mail handling, mail processing, or a combination of such duties on a supplemental basis. Duties include lifting, carrying, prolonged standing, walking, pushing, bending and reaching, and may involve the handling of heavy containers of mail, and parcels weighing up to 70 pounds
Casual CEP employees must be available to work on an as needed basis during the peak holiday season, from Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. May work 40 plus hours per week.
None of the peak season positions have a career track. Peak season dates Nov. 9, 2019 through Jan. 3, 20120, with the exception of the City Carrier Assistants (Holiday Term) — their peak season dates are Nov. 30, through Dec. 27, 2019.
Qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening to meet the Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free. Applicants must also be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.
The Postal Service will communicate with candidates by email concerning applications, so it is very important that applicants are able to receive messages.
