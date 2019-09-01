“Fresh Beets! Natural Eatery” opens upstairs at The Sunspot Natural Market
The Sunspot Natural Market introduces “Fresh Beets! Natural Eatery.” Located upstairs, the new eatery specializes in organic, raw, vegan cuisine. The meals are created from organic sprouted nuts and seeds, organic fruits, and organic vegetables and created using gentle temperatures of 105 degrees or less.
Fresh Beets! offers a rotating daily menu featuring menu items such as BLT’s, wraps, burgers, soups, salads, pizza, lasagna, sushi rolls, cookies, pancakes, pies and cobblers, ice cream, parfaits, “cheese” cakes, juices, smoothies, & more. Everything is made in-house. The daily menu will be posted on the Fresh Beets! Facebook page.
The two primary reasons for eating a raw foods meal are enzymatic function and alkaline/acidic balance. Every function of the body relies on enzymes, including digestion. Because these foods are heated at low temperatures, the enzymes are still preserved within the food. Based on the way these foods are prepared, they are alkalizing to the body. Acidity is a breeding ground for disease and pain, and eating these alkalizing foods helps the body find balance. They are the ideal fuel for the body.
Fresh Beets! is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If it is difficult for patrons to walk upstairs, it is possible to order food downstairs and have it delivered down. It is also possible to place a phone order at 765-450-5868.
Labor and Community Luncheon: Celebrating 90 Years of Living United
The Howard County Labor community invites you to attend a celebration of United Way’s 90th birthday at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6. The celebration will be at UAW 685 Union Hall located at 929 E Hoffer St. Thanks to our sponsors: UAW 685, UAW 685 Retirees, NALC 533, North Central Building Trades Council, Meijer and Howard Tipton Chapter AFL-CIO. The event is free of cost and open to the public.
Howard and Tipton County communities are invited to attend United Way’s 90th birthday bash. This year’s luncheon will feature conversations around United Way’s 90 years of history, how our community has worked with United Way to give, advocate and volunteer which continues to shape the work we do every day, and what it means in our community to be a hand raiser and a game changer and why we are better together.
This year’s celebration will provide an opportunity to create impact by building parent survival kits for families with children under the age of five. These kits will include items that help parents and guardians overcome obstacles at home that get in the way of your child being kindergarten ready.
RSVP’s for the Labor & Community Luncheon are not required. Please contact Cheryl Graham at 765-457-4357 or email cgraham@unitedwayhoco.org with any questions.
