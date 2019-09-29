Community Howard Regional Health welcomes new primary care physician
Community Howard Regional Health is proud to announce that Dr. Ishan Gohil, Family and Internal Medicine physician has joined Community Physician Network and is now seeing patients in Greentown. Dr. Gohil joins the Family Medicine Care Greentown practice located at 118 South Meridian St.
Dr. Gohil is a Kokomo native and is a graduate of Taylor High School. He then attended Indiana University School Of Medicine and completed his residency in combined Internal and Family Medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
As a Family Medicine and Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Gohil provides care patients of all ages. He specializes in well-child care, chronic disease management, and adult health maintenance.
In his free time, Dr. Gohil enjoys playing tennis, reading science fiction, charcoal art drawing, and playing video games.
Dr. Gohil is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 765-776-8030.
Troxel Equipment and Tri Green Tractor merge
On September 5th, 2019, John Deere Company announced the business merger of Troxel Equipment and Tri Green Tractor to form TTG Equipment. Both companies are long time family owned John Deere dealerships serving their respective communities with John Deere Agricultural, Turf, and Compact Construction Equipment.
Troxel has been serving the needs of customers in Northeast Indiana since the 1960’s with locations in Bluffton, Huntington and Wabash.
Tri Green Tractor was created in 2011 by a merger of three John Deere dealers in Northcentral Indiana. Those John Deere dealerships were known as Harper Implement, Green Power Inc. and Jackson-Lee-Pearson.
TTG Equipment’s nine locations include Bluffton, Flora, Frankfort, Huntington, Lafayette Turf, Logansport, Swayzee Ag, Swayzee Turf and Wabash.
The company’s CEO is Dave Troxel with board of directors including Dave Troxel, Jameson Ringger, Jason Pearson, Patti Troxel and Rex Riggs.
TTG Equipment employs over 200 people throughout the region as they continue their heritage in the John Deere Agribusiness, Turf and Compact Construction business, as well as, the grain handling business.
In making the announcement about this merger, company CEO Dave Troxel said: “This merger of our two companies becomes a tremendous benefit to all parties concerned. This includes our long-standing and future customers, our employees and our communities. Both companies are family owned, and the values we share, made this a perfect match for our future growth in the Agricultural, Turf, and Compact Construction business. I’m excited about this great opportunity.”
For more information about TTG Equipment please visit TTG equipment.com
Royal Custom Painting gives back
Each year Royal Custom Painting tries to give back to the community. This year they are painting the exterior of Dance Elite, a dance studio in Kokomo. Sherwin Williams who is partnering with Royal Custom by providing the paint for the project and MacAllister Machinery in Bunker Hill is helping by providing the lifts needed to complete the project. God has blessed us in our painting business. Signed: Chris and Angel Partlow, owners of Royal Custom Painting LLC in Kokomo.
Comcast increases internet speeds for most Indiana customers
Comcast is increasing download speeds for some of its most popular Xfinity Internet packages for customers in Indiana.
Beginning today, download speeds for the company’s Performance tier will jump from 60 Mbps to 100 Mbps, while Blast! speeds will increase from 150 to 200 Mbps, Extreme will move from 250 to 300 Mbps, and Extreme Pro will be upgraded from 400 to 600 Mbps. About 85 percent of Comcast’s Internet customers in Indiana subscribe to one of these tiers and will have their download speeds upgraded, whether they purchase Xfinity Internet on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package.
Last year, Comcast boosted download speeds for Blast! and Extreme customers in Indiana. Over the past two years, Indiana Comcast subscribers on average have seen their speed increased by more than 50 percent.
Today’s speed increases are the latest in a series of moves by Comcast to support growing consumer demand for super-fast, high-capacity Internet connections that can not only handle the explosion of connected devices that are powering the smart home, but also offer a single platform to manage and protect them.
