Sun King selling hard seltzers
Sun King Brewery is now sell one of Indiana’s first locally-produced hard seltzers. Hoosiers can look for mixed 12-packs of Sun King Hard Seltzer in 12-ounce cans featuring black cherry, mango, passion orange, and lemonade at their local retailer.
Hard seltzers continue to rise in popularity. According to Nielsen data, hard seltzers “contributed to nearly half (44.6%) of category growth dollars for Memorial Day this year and captured over 10% of total beer dollar sales.”
Sun King decided to experiment with new beverage styles after watching the growing trend of craft beer drinkers exhibiting a similar passion for trying new beverages yet still favoring local producers.
“Since the days when we were developing the plan for Sun King, Dave (Colt) and I have never stopped dreaming of new beers and new ideas,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery, in a release. “Our hard seltzers are the first of many fun new beverages that we’re excited to roll out for the future.”
Sun King Hard Seltzer 12-packs are available now, along with Sun King’s annual Oktoberfest brew, at all Sun King locations, including at Sun King Kokomo, its Downtown Indianapolis Tap Room, Broad Ripple Tap Room, Sun King Fishers and Sun King Spirits Carmel.
Both Sun King’s hard seltzer and Oktoberfest beer will also be available in grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants throughout Indiana.
Report: Community First Bank a 'best place to work'
For the sixth year in a row, the Indiana Chamber has ranked Community First Bank of Indiana [CFB] as a Best Places to Work in Indiana Company. Unveiled at the virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 24, CFB ranked 14th in the Medium Company category.
“This year we saw meaningful improvements across the board in employee engagement and satisfaction scores, which is very important to us," Robb Blume, president and CEO, said in a release. "At Community First Bank we truly believe the most important thing in making a great place to work is working with great people.”
The Medium Companies Category includes organizations that have 75-249 employees. The Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings. The group oversees similar programs in 25 other states.
For more information on the final rankings for 2020 visit www.indianachamber.com.
Community First Bank was chartered in 2003 in Kokomo, where they currently have three branches in Kokomo, two branches in Westfield, and one branch in Noblesville. Additional information can be found at www.CFBIndiana.com.
Duke Energy provides $300,000 in energy assistance funds
Duke Energy is providing $300,000 in energy assistance funds to help qualified Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their bills due to the pandemic.
The company also is emphasizing that eligible residential customers can avoid disconnections for nonpayment if they establish a payment plan, which can now extend up to 12 months.
“We know the pandemic continues to be a financial hardship for many,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar in news release. “These funds, in combination with federal Low-Income Energy Assistance dollars administered by the state, can help hundreds of Hoosiers with energy costs during a challenging time.”
Duke Energy is working with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company’s assistance funds.
Recipients of the Duke Energy funds must be Duke Energy customers and meet income-eligibility requirements. The company also encourages eligible customers to establish a payment plan, if needed, for any outstanding balances to avoid disconnection.
“While the Indiana Community Action Agency network can help in many ways, the Duke Energy Helping Hand Program is a valuable resource during uncertain times as moratoriums on utility disconnections and evictions expire,” said Ed Gerardot, executive director of the Indiana Community Action Association.
Duke Energy Indiana suspended service disconnections for nonpayment until Sept. 15 for customers who were experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline gave customers an additional month to make payment arrangements beyond the state’s current disconnection moratorium. Eligible residential customers can avoid disconnection by establishing a payment plan, which now can extend up to 12 months.
If customers are behind on their Duke Energy bills, they should contact the company right away at 800-521-2232 to talk with a customer service representative to establish payment arrangements.
Solarize Indiana to sponsor Zoom meeting
Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will sponsor a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to tell area residents and business owners how they can add solar panels on their houses or businesses before there is no longer a federal tax credit.
The Zoom meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers. There is no charge to attend the Zoom meeting.
Prior registration is required. The Zoom link for registration can be found at www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.
The first benefit of installing solar now is a federal tax credit. The deadline to have a solar system installed in 2020 with the help of Solarize Indiana is Oct. 1. People installing solar systems by the end of 2020 will be eligible to receive a federal tax credit of 26%.
The federal tax credit will drop to 22% for installing solar in 2021. Starting in 2022, there will no longer be a federal tax credit.
A second benefit of installing solar is that those with an investor-owned utility also will have net metering until mid-year 2032 if their system is installed before the end of June 2022.
A third benefit of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing.
Most importantly, a solar installation permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, said Vann.
In addition, adding solar does not affect the assessed value of a structure and will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.