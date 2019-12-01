Greater Kokomo Alliance celebrates 2019 with awards
As part of its celebration of a successful 2019, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance presented nine awards Thursday evening during the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance 105th Annual Celebration. The theme for the evening was “I Belong.”
The celebration, hosted by Bel Air events, featured an awards ceremony and reflections of the Alliance’s accomplishments during 2019.
“The theme, “I Belong,” was our way to demonstrate we are an organization made up of members who all believe we are stronger together in making a greater Kokomo,” said Liz Kerns, manager of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.
During the celebration, awards were given to community members, business and organizations that have made a difference in the community. The Alliance presented the following awards Thursday evening:
• Firsts Award: Tammie Bock
• Downtown Champion Award: Flaherty & Collins Properties
• Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Laura Hileman, Guardian Angel Foundation
• Volunteer of the Year: Jon Marley, Horizon Bank
• Business Person of the Year: Margaret Johnson, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
• Women’s Business Council Member of the Year: Sarah Pitzer, Security Federal Savings Bank
• Small Business of the Year: Kokomo Coffee Company
• Large Business of the Year: Community First Bank of Indiana
• Impact Award: Kokomo Urban Outreach
Kalena James, owner of LCR Coaching, was also recognized during the annual dinner. James won the Elizabeth Foster award earlier this year, an honor designated for a Howard County professional woman who helps other women in the community reach their full potential.
“We are so appreciative of the support we receive from our members and partners to keep moving this community forward,” said Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Our annual dinner is an excellent opportunity to express our thanks to those who provide that support.”
The dinner also focused on the accomplishments of the Alliance over the past year, highlighting initiatives from the Downtown Association, the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce and the Inventrek Technology Park, all of which operate under the Alliance.
Over the past year, the Chamber of Commerce hosted more than 100 events and broadened networking and training opportunities for members; the Downtown Association brought the Kokomo Sculpture Walk to the Industrial Heritage Trail and continued its tradition of First Fridays in downtown Kokomo; the Visitor’s Bureau launched a re-designed Visit Kokomo website and released Trail Experience Maps to make it easier than ever for visitors and residents to explore Kokomo trails; Inventrek added 26 new tenants and launched “The Drive,” a business pitch competition; and the Economic Development Alliance has helped secure more jobs and new investments in the Kokomo community. These were just a few of the accomplishments highlighted during the celebration.
“Last night, we celebrated the accomplishments of the Greater Kokomo Alliance across the region in partnership with our members, volunteers and key stakeholders, in addition to recognizing the award winners,” Kerns said. “With more than 80 nominations, the selection process was difficult to narrow down to the finalists and ultimate award winners. Each of the nominations were incredibly heartfelt and very deserving. Howard County is blessed to have such a dynamic business community and dedicated leaders.”
For more information on the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, visit www.GreaterKokomo.com or on Facebook at @KokomoChamber.
American Senior Communities Honors Employees for Excellence and Dedication
Melanie Hummel, the RCC at North Woods Village was among the 86 employees of American Senior Communities who were honored for their outstanding service to patients and residents. The employees were recognized during ASC’s 19th Annual Quest for Excellence Awards Banquet, held at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.
With close to 11,000 employees across the state, the Quest for Excellence Banquet celebrates a team member from each community for their dedication to their role and exemplification of ASC’s core values. Honorees included clinical staff, therapists and culinary staff, as well as business office, housekeeping and maintenance team members.
