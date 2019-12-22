Free kegal help for the public on MLK Day 2020
Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Jan. 20, 2020. Consultations are provided in-person at numerous statewide locations or via the statewide hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 800.266.2581.
Individuals will speak with one of the more than 200 attorneys volunteering their time and experience during 10- to 15-minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information. Topics typically include bankruptcy, child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, landlord-tenant issues, and wills and estates.
Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Please help share this information with the general public who may benefit from free legal counsel. Walk-in locations will be published closer to the day at www.inbar.org/talktolawyer.
Amy Lucas, CPA, admitted as equity partner to BMM Partnership
The partners of BMM are proud to announce the admission of Amy Lucas, CPA, to the partnership as a full equity partner.
Lucas began her career as a CPA with BMM in 2000. She received her B.S degree in Business from Indiana University-Kokomo in 1990. Lucas provides tax, accounting and advisory services to a wide array of BMM clients from their 315 N. Main St. office in downtown Kokomo.
“Amy is a perfect fit for the long-term prosperity of BMM,” said managing partner Ron Metz. “She couples her strong technical knowledge with a wealth of experience to provide top-shelf service to BMM clients. Her outstanding interpersonal communication skills help her form close bonds with those she serves. We are proud to have Amy as one of our equity partners at BMM.”
“Over the past 19 years I have been blessed to work alongside an outstanding group of professionals,” stated Lucas. “I am honored to continue providing BMM’s signature quality service to our clients in my new role.”
Lucas is involved in multiple community activities as part of her quest to help keep Kokomo a great place to call home. She and her husband, Jim, reside in Howard County with their two daughters.
